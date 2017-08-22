Amazon TV Sale: 4K Roku TVs from $330

Looking for an inexpensive 4K HDTV? For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to $200 off select TCL 4K HDTVs.

TCL may not be the most popular TV manufacturer, but the company's 2017 S-series lineup — all of which come with the Roku platform built in — have been well-received.

The TVs have been praised for delivering the simplest, yet most comprehensive set of smart TV features at the lowest price possible. Image quality won't satisfy videophiles, but according to Cnet, if you're not a critical viewer you probably won't have any major picture quality complaints.

Amazon is currently discounting the 43 inch, 49 inch, and 55 inch models, as seen below:

Each TV features 4K resolution with HDR10 support, 120Hz refresh rate, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a standard remote.