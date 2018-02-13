Here's the Galaxy S9's Answer to Animoji

Apple is clearly winning the emoji race, thanks to its 3D Animoji technology. But now Samsung is working on something that could rival it.





Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices will ship with 3D emoji technology similar to Animoji, Korean news outlet ETNews is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The report adds that Samsung will also deliver stereo speakers in the Galaxy S9 line — another feature that will help it keep pace with Apple's iPhone X.



According to the report, which was earlier discovered by The Verge, the 3D emoji feature will allow the phone to track your facial movements as you talk and make faces. Similar to the Animoji feature on iPhone X, you'll be able to choose from a variety of characters, including animals, that can be sent with your message to others.



It's unclear, however, what will power the Galaxy S9's 3D emoji feature. Apple's technology is only possible thanks to the iPhone X's 3D-scanning Face ID camera. Samsung is said to be planning a 2D face scanner, similar to the one it offered in last year's Galaxy S8 line.



In another nod to the iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will also come with dual speakers, according to the ETNews report. One of those speakers will sit at the top and the other on the bottom, allowing for stereo sound. The report comes just a day after SamMobile reported that Samsung is planning speakers that feature Dolby Surround technology tuned by AKG.



The ETNews report didn't point to those features, but considering Samsung owns AKG, it's likely that division will play into the speaker technology in some form.



Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Feb. 25 ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. In addition to the aforementioned features, Samsung's new handsets are expected to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a dual-lens camera, and a design that's nearly identical to last year's Galaxy S8.

Look for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to hit store shelves in mid-March.