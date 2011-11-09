Google TV Gets First Unofficial Porn Channel

A porn studio based out of Los Angeles has reportedly created an app for Google TV that grants access to its naughty movies, celebrity sex tapes, and other adult content in HD.

Provided by Vivid Entertainment, the new channel is now available at no extra cost to current Vivid.com members. Vivid is a 25-year veteran in adult entertainment and currently plays host to titles like Spider-Man XXX, Sister Wives XXX, Superman XXX and even The Incredible Hulk XXX.

"Vivid for Google TV gives our fans a new way to enjoy Vivid movies in high quality HD and with other benefits that provide a very appealing, highly enjoyable, and user friendly experience," said Steven Hirsch, co-founder and co-chairman of Vivid. "We spent more than a year developing a code base for a robust, standalone Internet-TV channel with a friendly interface for the consumer that can be used with the current Google TV technology and other Internet protocol presentation methods now in development."

According to CNET, Vivid isn't providing an actual Google TV app, but an HTML5-based website optimized for Google TV set-top devices. A Vivid spokeswoman reportedly said the company set up the service without any help from Google, and has yet to receive any feedback from the Android mastermind on the new adult-oriented offering.

In fact, Google refused to discuss the subject with CNET save for saying that anyone can build a website optimized for televisions. Google also added that users can block offensive material by accessing the Application Lock feature under Privacy and Safety in Google TV's system settings. Customers can also use the Safe Search feature in Google TV's Chrome browser under the Privacy and Safety setting.

So why is Vivid using Google's floundering TV service to launch a porn channel? "It is a central part of our making Vivid available everywhere concept, which gives fans unified access to our content through their personal computers, mobile devices, tablets, television sets and DVD players," Hirsch said.

Heck, maybe the new Vivid channel will actually boost Google TV sales.