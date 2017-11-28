Google: Pixel 2 Random Reboot Fix on the Way

Editor's Note: This story has been updated per Google's response to the issue.

Is the Pixel 2 cursed? Not since Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 has a smartphone faced this many problems so soon out of the gate.

First, the Pixel 2 XL's screen looked washed out, and faced OLED burn-in issues, requiring an update and a new display mode. Then, the Pixel 2's speakers snapped, crackled and popped. And now, the damn thing is randomly crashing.

Yes, both Google's Pixel 2 smartphones are reportedly facing random device crashing, as reported by Android Police. The issue — which some users claim is tied to how the phone handles low-signal LTE areas — is leading users to send their Pixel 2 and 2 XL's back for a repair or replacement, and fill this forum thread at the XDA Android developers community with tons of reports. Fortunately, a solution is on the way.

In a comment to a Pixel User Community forum post titled Pixel 2 Random Reboots, a Google forum mod named Orrin told users "We want to let you all know that we've identified a fix which will be rolling out in the coming weeks."

Pixel So, if your Pixel 2 has been randomly shutting down, it looks like you're not alone. Nader Babbili in the Google Pixel User Community managed to isolate the physical locations where their phone was crashing, and discovered a potential reason for the glitch. It appears that the Pixel 2 may not be able to play nicely with signal boosting technology, as unplugging a Wilson Cell Amplifier (a gadget that increases the amount of cellular signal) seemed to fix the issue.

But if you can't go to that length, or find the random gadget that might be interfering, your best bet may be contacting Google to ask for a return. Not even a factory reset fixes the issue, as Google Pixel User community member Derek Guo found out, as that only put the problem on a short, 2-day hiatus.

To reach out to Google, visit this page and click Contact Us in the top right corner. Then select your phone's year (2017 for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL), and proceed to let them know that you can't work with a phone that's randomly crashing.