21 Worst Celebrity Hacks Ever

In the age of the internet, celebrity hacks seem almost commonplace. Whether it's a batch of nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence or Scarlett Johansson, or it's private emails taken from the inbox of Sarah Palin, we've come to expect frequent swarms of stolen internet goods.

But the art of breaking into digital accounts dates back much further than you'd think. The Trojan horse, social engineering and other methods of getting into a phone, network, account or computer seem to go back to the days of, well, the original Trojan horse. And yet with each new hack, a new scandal ensues.

Here is our comprehensive list of the most memorable celebrity hacks. Learn from these security nightmares as best you can.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images