The Best Products That Work With Amazon Alexa

Kwikset Obsidian

The Kwikset Obsidian is our favorite smart lock for minimalists, with a compact and plain black design. We recommend it for for flat, modern doors. Its illuminated keypad can hold up to 30 cods, and you can control it remotely with your phone, Alexa or Google Assistant. There's just one catch: You need a Z-Wave hub (such as Samsung's SmartThings) to integrate this lock with voice assistants.

Credit: Kwikset

Kwikset's first key-free deadbolt has a very modern look, with an all-black, glass-like face; on the inside, the hardware is a brushed stainless steel. Features include SecureScreen, which prompts users to touch two random numbers before entering their access code.

While this model doesn't have any smart-home connectivity, Kwikset plans to release Obsidian with Home Connect later this year, which will have Z-Wave built in; this will let them link it to smart-home systems such as Samsung SmartThings.

