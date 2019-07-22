The Best Products That Work With Amazon Alexa
Amazon's voice-controlled assistant can do a lot, from playing your favorite music to answering trivia questions. Yes, Alexa has lots of skills. But it can also be used to control a wide range of smart-home devices. Whether you have an Echo,Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Echo Plus, Echo Input, Echo Show 5, Tap—or any other Alexa-enabled device, here are some of the top smart-home gadgets that you can control with Amazon's assistant.
Not sure which Alexa device is best for your needs? Check out our Amazon Alexa buying guide. Make sure you check out all our top picks for smart lights, locks, speakers, and more on our best smart home products page.
Stitch Smart Power Strip
With Monoprice's Stitch Smart Power Strip, you can turn up to four regular products into "smart" devices. You can set each outlet to timers and other automations, and control each device with Alexa or Google Assistant. The device also includes two USB ports.
If you're looking for something more compact, try Monoprice's Wireless Smart Plug Wall Outlet, which includes two outlets and two USB ports and also works with Alexa.
Aukey Wi-Fi Smart Plug
At just $27.99, Aukey's Wi-Fi Plug is compact, easy to use and an excellent pick for smart-home owners on a budget. Using the Aukey Home app, you can automate your plug to turn on and off in response to time, temperature, humidity, weather and air quality. The device also works with Google Assistant.
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Starter Kit
Sengled's $79 Smart LED Multicolor Starter kit is a budget alternative to Philips Hue's White and Color Ambiance kit. The bulbs, which are compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings, are a breeze to set up and control, can display over 16 million hues.
Sengled makes a number of Alexa-enabled smart lights, including an excellent outdoor PAR38 with a built-in motion sensor.
Marshall Stanmore II Voice
Marshall's Stanmore II Voice is a high-quality speaker that can come with either Alexa or Google Assistant built in. You can use Alexa or physical analog knobs to control the device's volume, toggle the bass and treble, and play and pause tracks. It's also got a wood and vinyl design that will look great in a vintage home.
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Like its predecessor, the Fire TV, the Amazon Fire TV Cube gives Alexa control of your TV, cable box and other streaming equipment. It comes with an intuitive interface, excellent 4K HDR picture quality, and every streaming app from Hulu to Sling and DirecTV Now. As a bonus, it ships with a new-and-improved Alexa remote, so you can still navigate manually if Amazon's voice assistant can't find what you're looking for (or if you don't feel like talking).
There are also some great third-party Fire TVs that come with Alexa built in including the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV.
Caavo Control Center
Caavo Control is a handy universal remote that allows you to control all of your entertainment devices with one easy interface. For example, if you have an Apple TV, a Fire TV stick and a cable box, you can plug them all into your Caavo, and you'll be able to easily swap between them on your TV screen. The device recommends new content to watch, and also displays recommendations from other Caavo users. You can control everything with Alexa, as well as Google Assistant and the voice-controlled Caavo remote.
iClever Smart Plug
The iClever smart plug is not only small enough to leave an adjacent outlet open, but it's also a breeze to set up. Plus, it has way more advanced features than most other plugs. You can create scenes, and automate your plug to turn on and off based on various conditions, including temperature, humidity, weather, pollution, sunrise and sunset. And with a two-pack at just $20, it's one of the cheapest smart plugs on the market.
LG Premium TVs
LG's 2018 OLED and Super HD TVs with ThinQ AI have Google Assistant built in but can also be controlled by Alexa. When we reviewed the 65SK9500 Super UHD, we were impressed with its display, HDR performance and excellent sound quality. With Alexa, you can turn your TV on and off, adjust the brightness, switch channels, change volume, and even initiate YouTube streaming using nothing but your voice.We're also big fans of the LG Instaview refrigerator. With this smart fridge, you can use Alexa to make grocery-shopping lists.
Lifx Mini
Lifx's smart bulbs, including the Lifx Mini, work with Alexa as well as Homekit, Google Assistant, Nest, IFTTT and even Cortana. Using Alexa, or the Lifx app for Android and iOS, you can turn the lights on and off, and set their brightness, color and schedule. You can also produce a number of cool lighting effects: The bulbs can flicker like a candle, flicker out for a spooky effect, strobe, and even change color with the beat of your music. At just 2.2 inches long, they'll fit in a variety of desk lamps and small light fixtures.
Lifx makes a number of excellent Alexa-enabled bulbs, including the Lifx Color A19 and the superb Lifx+, which includes infrared light for night vision.
Brilliant Control
The Brilliant Smart Home Controller is an easy place to control all of your smart-home devices, regardless of brand or type. You can use it via a 5-inch touchscreen display, or by speaking to Alexa, which is built in. It's compatible with Ring and SmartThings, as well as Homekit.
Schlage Encode
Schlage's Encode is a stylish smart lock with a built-in alarm. The lock will emit a quiet beep if someone hits the keypad, and a loud noise if someone attempts to break in by prying off the panel. It can hold up to 100 codes with preset schedules, and you can create virtual keys for guests. In addition to Alexa, you can pair the Encode with Google Assistant, and Ring smart-home devices.
Credit: Schlage
Minger DreamColor Lightstrip
Govee's Minger DreamColor Lighstrip is a 16-foot strip of multicolor smart lights. You can cut it to whatever lengths you'd like, and stick its adhesive-covered back around your home, from your banister to under your kitchen counter. At just $39, it's cheaper than most competing lighstrips, and it can produce a number of unique and cool effects. For example, it can sync its color and animations to your music, or other sounds around it.
Credit: Minger
Kwikset Obsidian
The Kwikset Obsidian is our favorite smart lock for minimalists, with a compact and plain black design. We recommend it for for flat, modern doors. Its illuminated keypad can hold up to 30 cods, and you can control it remotely with your phone, Alexa or Google Assistant. There's just one catch: You need a Z-Wave hub (such as Samsung's SmartThings) to integrate this lock with voice assistants.
Credit: Kwikset
Kwikset's first key-free deadbolt has a very modern look, with an all-black, glass-like face; on the inside, the hardware is a brushed stainless steel. Features include SecureScreen, which prompts users to touch two random numbers before entering their access code.
While this model doesn't have any smart-home connectivity, Kwikset plans to release Obsidian with Home Connect later this year, which will have Z-Wave built in; this will let them link it to smart-home systems such as Samsung SmartThings.
Sonos Beam
Like the Sonos One, the $399 Sonos Beam soundbar has Alexa built right in. Not only is this device a high-quality Sonos smart speaker with four full-range woofers, but it also has an HDMI ARC port (in addition to power and Ethernet ports). This port pairs your TV remote to the Beam and helps sync the speaker's audio to your TV. At 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep, the Beam will fit on most TV stands. Sonos also makes a smaller smart speaker with Alexa, the Sonos One. In our review of the Sonos One, we noted that it filled our living room with perfectly balanced sound, no matter what we played. Google Assistant will soon be coming to Sonos smart speakers as well.
Credit: Sonos
iHome ISP100
We liked iHome's iSP100 outdoor plug for its ease of installation—your holiday lights will be glowing in no time, and you can control them using your phone, or by talking to Alexa. The plug, which can withstand the elements, also works with Homekit, Google Home, Wink, and Nest.
SimpliSafe Essentials
SimpliSafe is an affordable home-security kit that's very easy to set up. It comes with a base station containing a Wi-Fi/cellular radio and a siren, a 12-digit keypad remote, a motion sensor, and three entry sensors for doors and windows. SimpliSafe provides 24/7 monitoring for an extra fee. You can use Alexa to arm the system on your way out the door.
Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit
Philips sells several different types of LED lights, but the company's basic Hue White Starter kit includes two bulbs as well as a small hub that links the lights to your Wi-Fi. From there, you can command Alexa to dim the lights, and the bulbs will respond. The bulbs in this kit don't change color, though; for that, you'll want the hue white and color ambiance A19 bulb starter kit. In fact, Philips makes a wide range of smart LEDs and light fixtures; check out our guide to see what each does.We're also big fans of the Philips Hue LightStrip, which you can string around your doorways and windows to reflect your mood at any time.
Netgear Arlo Q
The Netgear Arlo Q is our favorite indoor security camera for its ease of use, great 1080p video—day or night—and generous storage plans. You can also use Alexa to view a live feed from the Arlo Q through the Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Echo Spot, which makes it useful as a potential baby monitor.
Hubitat Elevation
The Hubitat Elevation is one of our favorite smart-home hubs for Alexa enthusiasts. It lets you create sophisticated automations and rules for your smart-home devices. For example, you can set your thermostat to a certain temperature if there are a certain number of people home and it's between certain times of day. MORE: Best Smart Home Hubs of 2019
Anker Roar Viva Pro
Anker's Roar Viva Pro is an easy and affordable way to use Alexa in your car. It has two USB ports for charging on-the-go, and also enables you to stream music from your phone to your car's stereo via Bluetooth, USB, aux cable, and radio (it broadcasts an FM signal). It can also guide you along your journey with instructions from Apple Maps, Google Maps, or Waze.
Switchbot
Switchbot is an adorable robotic button-pusher than can make any device in your home smart. With Alexa you can tell it to press the on-button on your fan, or brew up a cup of coffee with your Keurig in the morning. Stick it to the wall and it can even push up or pull down your light switches. Handily, its app also requires a password, so hackers will have a harder time seizing control.
Credit: Switchbot
Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller
Grass looking a little dry? Want to drive off door-to-door salesmen? By connecting the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller to your in-lawn irrigation system, you can tell Alexa to turn on the water for a specified time, and you can control which zones get activated, too. Even when you're not sending the device voice commands, the Rachio will automatically adjust watering schedules based on the local weather forecast and conditions. Rachio's second-generation controller can be configured to work with up to eight zones, and an optional enclosure lets you install it outdoors.
Omron Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron's top-rated blood pressure monitor allows you to measure your blood pressure any time, from the comfort of your home. Once you've connected your device to your Alexa account and enabled the Omron Alexa skill, Amazon's voice assistant can keep track of your readings and trends. You can ask for your blood pressure average, highs and lows, and questions about the measurement process.
Orbit B-hyve
Orbit's B-hyve Smart faucet will keep your plants regularly hydrated with the help of Alexa. Using Amazon's voice assistant or an app for Android and iOS, you can set a watering schedule, watering restrictions, and make weather adjustments based on the weather. You can ask Alexa when the faucet last ran and when it's turning on next.
Koogeek 2-in-1 Smart Plug
Like other smart plugs, Koogeek's 2-in-1 device can make any product in your home smart. Unlike most of its competitors, however, this plug includes two outlets, allowing you to control two products at the time with Alexa (or Google Assistant). You can control the outlets together or individually, and can set them to timers and other advanced automation.
We're also fans of Koogeek's lightstrip, which is waterproof, dimmable, and has a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours, as well as its smart LED bulb which offers a number of cool effects and advanced automations.
Eco4Life Smart Wi-Fi Plug
Eco4life's Smart Wi-Fi Plug is one of the cheapest smart plugs on the market, and also one of the best. You can use Alexa to control any device that's plugged into it. Using the Eco4life app, you can also add the device to scenes, or set it to turn on and off at certain times. The coolest feature: The plug can turn on and off based on the sunrise, weather, temperature, humidity, and a number of other environmental features.
If you've got more than one device you want to plug in, try Eco4life's smart power strip, which can offers three smart outlets and two USB ports.
Xiaomi Yeelight Smart Bulb
Xiaomi's Yeelight smart bulbs are compact and well designed, with no hub required for setup. They have many of the same features that more expensive bulbs do: You can automate them to schedules and timers, and integrate them into routines. They generate 800 lumens like most Philips Hue bulbs, and they work with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
Ecobee4 Thermostat
While Ecobee's earlier thermostats could be controlled by Alexa, the Ecobee4 has Alexa built right in. So, in addition to telling it, via voice, to raise or lower your temperature, you can issue commands to the Ecobee4 as you would any other Echo-style speaker. Still, like its older thermostats, the Ecobee4's best attribute is its remote sensors, which lets you make sure the temperature is perfect in every room.We also love Ecobee's Switch+, which also has Alexa built in. Plus, the Switch+ has motion sensors, so it can turn lights on and off automatically. Also built in is a temperature sensor, so you'll be able to link it to your Ecobee smart thermostat to make sure all of your rooms are being heated or cooled properly.
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip
TP-Link's Kasa Smart Surge Protector is six smart plugs built into one (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant, or buttons on the device itself. It's a glossy, modern-looking power strip, and it's very easy to set up. The Kasa lineup also contains a number of excellent budget smart bulbs. These include the Smart Bulb Multicolor, the Smart Bulb Tunable, and the Smart Bulb Dimmable. You can use Alexa or the Kasa app to easily control the color and shade of your bulbs, and can create routines and scenes incorporating any number of Kasa devices. If you have a smart-home router, you can automate your bulbs and scenes even more.
Project Nursery Smart Baby Monitor
In addition to a camera, this baby monitor comes with an Echo-like speaker with Alexa. The 720p camera is motorized, and can pan 270 degrees and tilt 120 degrees. You can use the smart speaker to look in on your kid, play music, check the temperature in the room, and more. In our review of the Project Nursery camera, we liked its video quality, including its night vision.
Nest Learning Thermostat
Nest's thermostats, including the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E, can help you keep your home comfortable all day and night, depending on the preferences you set, but by talking to Amazon's Alexa, you can adjust a room's temperature to an exact degree. You can also say, "Alexa, tell the thermostat that I’m too hot," and Nest will turn down the temperature by a few degrees. Nest's thermostats can also be connected to other smart home devices, for even deeper automation. And most uniquely, they adapt to your heating and cooling preferences, and will learn to keep your temperature just the way you like it at each time of day.
Ring Floodlight Cam
If you have an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Cube or Fire TV stick, you can tell Alexa to show a feed from your Ring Floodlight Cam, and it will appear on your TV screen. The Floodlight cam has a great 1080p camera, plus two LED floodlights that turn on when it detects motion. Ring's app lets you set motion zones, and can give you alerts when neighbors report incidents to the app—such as a video of someone stealing a package. Cloud storage costs are an affordable $30 per year.
Yale Assure Lock SL
The Yale Assure Lock SL is our favorite keyless smart lock. It sports a clean, minimalist design that we recommend for a painted or stained-wood door. It can store up to 50 key codes that you can set to be accessible only at certain times, or for one-time use.
Meross Smart Plug
The Meross Smart Plug Mini is a good plug for a low price. It's more compact than most plugs, and narrow enough to squeeze into tight spot. You can use Alexa to turn the plug's power on and off, and can schedule it to do so at various times with the Meross app.
Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV
Not only is Sony's Master Series A9F OLED TV one of the best TVs on the market, but this OLED set also works with Alexa. You can use the voice assistant to power your device on and off, change the channels, control the volume, and more.
August Smart Lock Pro
"Alexa, lock the doors." No more wondering if the front door is bolted shut for the night. The August Smart Lock Pro was one of the first such devices to work with Alexa. The third-generation August Lock Pro is bundled with the Connect accessory, which lets you link the lock with Alexa.
If you've got a tighter budget, the $119 August Smart Lock is also an excellent device that works with Alexa.
Logitech Harmony Elite Remote
While Logitech's universal remotes have their own built-in smart-home integration, why should you have to get up off the couch to turn on your TV? You can connect the remote to Alexa and trigger such activities as turning your entertainment system on or off. Here's our guide for connecting the Echo to a Harmony Remote. This will work for several of Logitech's remotes.Review: Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control
Vizio Smartcast TVs
Many of Vizio's Smartcast E-, M-, and P-Series 4K TVs (such as the P-Series 65-Inch P65-F1) can be controlled via Alexa once you enable the Vizio skill. You can use your voice to change the volume, fast forward, rewind, and pause playback through some apps, and change inputs. Are you a Google Home user? Vizio's TVs are also Chromecast-enabled, so you're covered there, too.
iRobot Roomba 690
Now you can vacuum your house just by talking to Alexa. iRobot's Roomba 690 can be controlled via Alexa, as well as a smartphone app also lets you stop and start cleanings, and check on the 690's progress. Other features include scheduling, a 3-stage cleaning system, and the 690 will automatically return to its base to charge (its battery should last up to 60 minutes).
Neato Botvac Connected
You can tell Alexa to clean your floors, that is, if you also have Neato's Botvac Connected. This robot vacuum can be linked to Amazon's assistant, so that you can tell it to start, stop, pause, and resume cleaning. Plus, the Wi-Fi enabled Botvac Connected uses lasers to map and navigate your rooms, can clean up to 5,000 square feet, and has a HEPA filter and a side brush to sweep around floorboards.
Wyze Cam Pan
With the Wyze Cam Pan, you can use Alexa to keep an eye on your home. You can watch its live feed on a Fire TV device or Alexa smart display, and can automate the camera to turn on/off motion alerts and notifications, restart, reset position or upload video based on a number of environmental triggers. It also shoots excellent video, and will respond to and follow any activity it detects.
Haiku Ceiling Fan
A good ceiling fan can help reduce heating and cooling costs by circulating air more efficiently around your home. While it may take some time to pay off the Haiku, you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn the fan on or off any time you want. This 52-inch fan is available in several colors and has built-in LED lighting.
Nanoleaf Canvas
The Nanoleaf Canvas isn't the most practical, but it is the most fun smart light out there. These triangular panels can be linked together to create stunning light shows on your wall. Press a button on the panels and your lights will even respond to music—it's like a disco in a box!
GE Profile Convection Range
Short on time but craving a batch cookies made from a pre-made tube of dough? Blurt out, "Hey Alexa, pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees," and without lifting a finger, you're already on your way to having warm midnight snacks in hand. This range has six burners, and a 5.6-cubic-foot oven with a self-cleaning roller rack. You can also control it with Google Assistant and a proprietary app.
Acer Spin 5
Acer's sleek convertible Spin 5 laptop delivers solid multitasking power, long battery life and dedicated GPU -- and it ships with Alexa built in. Acer's Nitro 5 Spin can also come equipped with Amazon's voice assistant.