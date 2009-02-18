Move that Media: WD TV HD

Just the Basics

This is a basic device meant for basic media needs. Processing limitations won’t let the WD TV HD cross-fade songs or photos. You won’t find any fancy visualizations during song playback. There is no Internet connectivity—for that matter, there isn’t even a port for it. And WD seems a bit spotty on whether it will provide thumbnail images for albums and videos, even when the artwork for a thumbnail is present.

But aside from such nitpicks, this a great choice for anyone who doesn’t mind two-stepping the media sharing process from PC to TV through a USB drive rather than having an unbroken link between the two. The WD TV HD retails for $129.99, which makes it one of the lowest-priced options for getting media to your TV. Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re pretty knowledgeable about technology and multimedia, but we even prefer the WD solution over more feature-rich extenders for everyday photo and music use. The only thing easier would be if you could plug a USB drive straight into the TV. (Come to think of it...why doesn’t anyone enable this yet?)

For video, the WD TV HD may strain. Sure, for the little MPEG movies your camera spits out, it’s fine. And if you’re in the habit of using a video editor (even the free Windows Movie Maker) or a video conversion tool like Badaboom or AMD’s free ATI Video Transcoder to drop files into handy WMV or MPEG-4 formats, then this device delivers. However, for more complex video work, including playing entire ripped DVDs, this system may not be the best bet.

Who needs the WD TV HD? Most everybody who wants to share media, especially outside the home. Next to a set-top box-based tool like Verizon Media Manager, this is the easiest, friendliest product we’ve seen yet for taking your multimedia files to the TV. We handed the remote to a six-year-old, and he had no trouble grasping its basic use. The WD TV HD is good for power users, great for parents and grandparents, and affordable enough for just about anyone.