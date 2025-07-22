This can’t be real! Amazon just slashed this 55-inch Panasonic Mini-LED TV by $800

Although Prime Day is long in the rearview, there are tons of amazing TV deals to nab on OLEDs and Mini-LED TVs. If you're in the market for a budget model with tons of flare, I think I've found the perfect match.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV for $447 at Amazon. That's an incredible deal on a display we rated highly last year, knocking this 144Hz Mini-LED TV to under $500 from a starting price of $1,299! (Make sure to check out our guide to the best TV deals for more sales).

You don't see a deal like this everyday, especially on a screen with such incredible performance gains over cheaper rivals like Hisense and TCL. In fact, that was one of my biggest cons in reviewing the Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV; its pricing left a lot to be desired against the competition, which isn't quite the case anymore.

The W95A is not only a gamer's dream come true, with four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate, but is home to a slew of HDR support. One of the things I loved the most about this TV was its color accuracy and motion control. It was perfect for watching everything from the US Open to Yankees highlights.

Another aspect that a lot of alternative TVs get wrong is its use of an anti-glare coating. I live in a sun-drenched apartment and while most TVs are subject to debilitating glare, the W95A worked against it like a charm. It's all thanks to its anti-glare coating, which kept most reflections at bay.

While the Q95A might be held back by some trivial things, like middling audio and its reliance on Fire TV, these setbacks can be amended with one of the best soundbars and the Google TV Streamer. Still, you might want to stick with Fire TV, given its access to cloud gaming services and the potential addition of Alexa Plus in the future.

It's important to note this is a 2024 model, though, so if you're wanting something newer, you'll probably have to spend a tad more. While the rest of the Panasonic W95A range is discounted, its 85-inch model is only available from third parties on Amazon. So, if you're in the market for a big-screen TV, might I suggest this 85-inch Samsung model that's $1,200 off at Best Buy.