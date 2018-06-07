20 Games We Want at E3 2018

E3 2018 is just days away, meaning it's prime time to make predictions, scour the internet for rumors and come up with a ridiculously long wish list of the games we hope to see most on gaming's biggest stage.

Some of these games are pretty safe bets (Halo 6, Mortal Kombat 11), while others comprise our deepest hopes and dreams (Skate 4, anyone?). But all of them would make for a wonderfully exciting E3. Here are the 20 games we want to see most next week in Los Angeles.

Credit: Square Enix