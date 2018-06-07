20 Games We Want at E3 2018
E3 2018 is just days away, meaning it's prime time to make predictions, scour the internet for rumors and come up with a ridiculously long wish list of the games we hope to see most on gaming's biggest stage.
Some of these games are pretty safe bets (Halo 6, Mortal Kombat 11), while others comprise our deepest hopes and dreams (Skate 4, anyone?). But all of them would make for a wonderfully exciting E3. Here are the 20 games we want to see most next week in Los Angeles.
Credit: Square Enix
Devil May Cry 5
Capcom? Please? Devil May Cry fans have been waiting over 10 years for Dante’s story to continue. Sure, we got DmC: Devil May Cry, but everyone knows that’s not "real" Dante. We need to leave off the series with something that isn’t as painful as the second game, since that was the end of the chronological order. And if DMC 5 does happen, I suspect there’s going to be a massive gameplay revamp, since Capcom delivered that with Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter: World. There are a couple of hopeful theories that I have, like four-player co-op, which is very possible, considering that Capcom has enough established characters to use. Or, even better, open world? Imagine that Dante’s still trapped in hell, and you have to traverse the landscape on your motorcycle as you hunt down demons. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Capcom
Halo 6
Halo 6 could be the ultimate redemption story, for both the franchise as well as Microsoft's first-party lineup as a whole. Halo 5, while an excellent multiplayer shooter, left a bad taste in fans' mouths with its campaign — something that a sequel could rectify with a focused story that puts the spotlight back on Master Chief and the now-villainous Cortana. A bombastic Halo 6 reveal, complete with new multiplayer features and a PC version announcement, could be just the thing Microsoft needs to get folks excited about the Xbox platform again. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Doom 2
Id Software's stellar 2016 Doom reboot is one of the most pleasant surprises of this generation, delivering some of the most delightfully fast and brutal shooter action you'll find in the genre. As such, a sequel seems inevitable. Give us more of that tight, lightning-fast, run-and-gun gameplay, and just for the heck of it, bring the action to Earth and throw in some co-op. — Mike Andronico
Credit: iD Software
Splinter Cell
Ubisoft's Splinter Cell series has been dark since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, but we have good reason to believe Sam Fisher will be back to his sneaky ways this year. Original voice actor Michael Ironside recently reprised his role as Fisher for a special Splinter Cell mission in Ghost Recon Wildlands, and you don't bring back such an iconic voice just to do a one-off cameo. Now that the Metal Gear franchise is all but dead, now is the perfect time for Ubisoft's beloved stealth series to take its rightful place at the top of the genre. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Ubisoft
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the safer bets on this list, given NetherRealm Studios' typical release schedule, but that doesn't make a possible reveal any less exciting. The future of Mortal Kombat seems wide open after the huge strides made in 2015's Mortal Kombat X and 2017's Injustice 2. Does NetherRealm bring Injustice 2's customizable gear system to Mortal Kombat? Will the variation system from Mortal Kombat X come back? Will the new Mortal Kombat be a crossover tag fighter? Anything is possible, but one thing's for sure: Mortal Kombat 11 is going to be very beautiful, and very, very bloody. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Persona 4 and 5 on Switch
The Persona Japanese RPG games have always seen re-releases, with the widely praised Persona 4 Golden (P4G) for the Vita being the most recent example. But what if you weren't one of the dozen people who bought Sony's portable console? For all the adoration that P4G received, it deserves a second life on the Nintendo Switch, the popular portable console that will give it many more potential eyes. Persona games aren't the most processor-taxing titles, so there should be no problem making this one look fantastic on the Switch's screen. And since the PS4's excellent Persona 5 is still fresh in our minds (and near the top of our Best of 2017 list), Atlus should make sure that game's re-released edition is also available on the Switch. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Atlus
Fortnite on Switch
Here's my deepest, darkest secret: I've yet to play Fortnite. Yes, it's everywhere, but not (though one leak suggests it will be) on the Switch — a console that I keep with me at nearly all times. Why? I read enough reviews of its mobile versions to know that the on-screen controllers just don't cut it. That's why it makes a ton of sense for Epic Games to bring this massively popular battle royale game to the Switch, which has physical controllers. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Epic Games
New Pokémon RPG
Nintendo finally has enough Switch consoles in stores, so it’s time for a huge blockbuster game. We already know that a new "core" Pokémon RPG is in the works, but just a little bit of gameplay would go a long way at E3. Sure, Nintendo will be pushing Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, but for those of us who want to be the very best, a new game for us to spend dozens of hours on, catching them all and beating the Elite Four is in order. Hopefully we at least get a peek. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Nintendo
F-Zero Switch
I’m setting myself up for disappointment, but look — we haven’t had a console version of F-Zero since 2003, and it’s time for a new one. The series has pushed graphical boundaries before, and I’m sure Nintendo could make it into a showcase piece for the Switch (or, heck, farm it out to Sega again. The company did a great job with F-Zero GX!). Captain Falcon and crew are still relevant, and the racing genre can use some reinvention. It could be perfect for Nintendo’s new online subscription service with a campaign mode to play in handheld mode on the subway. Fifteen years is long enough. Don’t make us wait longer, Nintendo. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Nintendo
Resident Evil 8
Resident Evil 7 reinvigorated the franchise with a much-needed return to basics. The first-person view was refreshing, and now I can’t see the game any other way. So if Capcom comes back for another round this year, I’m fully expecting a new point-of-view horror experience. The stage is set to bring in a slew of new characters from the RE universe, but also to make something fresh and separate. The last game left us scarred, but also wanting more. Let us pay for it, Capcom! — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Capcom
Rocksteady’s Superman
When Rocksteady (Arkham series) sent that awesome Superman cake to NetherRealm Studios (Injustice 2), the internet took it as a sign that the next game would in fact be Superman. And it’s a sound theory, since it would have made more sense for Rocksteady to send a Batman cake instead. If it does happen, though, Rocksteady would have to overcome Superman’s overpowered strength as well as make it take place in a single day or night, like the Arkham games. One way that could happen is if Superman were poisoned with Kryptonite, which would make him weak. And if it’s a timed device inside of him that continuously poisons him, it’ll give him a time limit to stop the baddies. Something like this would create a crazy predicament that's similar to what Batman deals with in his games. — Rami Tabari
Credit: DC Comics
Bloodborne 2
From Software has closed the book on its beloved Dark Souls series, but the PlayStation-exclusive spinoff, Bloodborne, is just about due for a sequel. Bloodborne debuted in 2015, and won over a whole new contingent of fans for From's signature mix of strategic action role-playing and bone-crushing difficulty. Playing as a Hunter in a Victorian/Gothic nightmare world, players had to survive to see the sun rise once again — all while unearthing a grisly mystery. A sequel could see players return to the city of Yharnam to face more unearthly monsters, or it could explore another corner of the eldritch dream world. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Sony
Mega Man X9
Capcom will show off Mega Man 11 and the Mega Man X Legacy Collection games for the first time at E3 2018, so perhaps it's greedy to expect even more from the Blue Bomber this year. However, Capcom is going through all the trouble of re-releasing the Mega Man X games on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One; why stop there? Back in 2004, Mega Man X8 brought the wayward series back to its roots after a few questionable entries — and then left players hanging with a tantalizing cliffhanger. Will Mega Man fans finally get a chance to learn the fates of X, Zero and Axl? Now's as good a time as any. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Capcom
The Avengers Project
After that footage of THQ's canceled first-person Avengers game slipped into the public consciousness, all I've thought about is how cool it would be to get a good Iron Man video game adventure. Heck, a Hawkeye VR experience would be great as well. Or a Captain America shield-throwing Kinect game. Or a Hulk: Ultimate Destruction sequel. The possibilities are endless! It remains to be seen what Square Enix is actually prepping with its mysterious Avengers Project, but Odin knows that the company has a license full of potential to work with. At its conference this year, hopefully, SE will shed some light on the Avengers game(s?) in development. — Robert Carnevale Credit: Square Enix
Deus Ex 5
If we all lived in the good timeline, there'd already be some Deus Ex news confirmed for this year. However, that seems unlikely, given that Square Enix has openly stated the franchise is on a bit of a hiatus while developer Eidos Montreal tackles other projects. Alas. Though, maybe, just maybe, the franchise will receive a name-drop? That's all I'm asking for. Someone, anyone, at Square Enix's conference just needs to say, "yes, within the next decade we plan to deliver a proper ending to Mankind Divided's horrible cliff-hanger finale," and I'll be sated. Heck, maybe they could reveal the next game's title as well. Just imagine it: Deus Ex: Humankind United, coming to E3 2018. I would totally ask for this. — Robert Carnevale
Credit: Square Enix
Sonic Adventure 3
Given the widespread dislike for Sega's unofficial Sonic Adventure 3 release — Sonic the Hedgehog 2006 — fans of the blue blur could really use an official announcement for the long-awaited proper sequel to 2001's franchise-classic Sonic Adventure 2. While there's all but zero chance of Takashi Iizuka revealing that SA3 is in the works, we can dream. After all, Sonic's 30th anniversary is coming up in three years, so maybe Sonic Team could drop a logo during E3 to hint at what's in the works. The numbers add up, and the fan interest is there. It only makes sense! And, as we all know, Sonic Team is pretty consistent about only doing what makes sense. The werehog, the Arthurian spin-off game, the omission of a basic drift mechanic in Sonic Forces; all of those were completely sensible — oh, who are we kidding. We're not getting Sonic Adventure 3. — Robert CarnevaleCredit: Sega
Gears of War 5
Gears 5 isn’t really an if, but a when. Since Gears of War 4 launched two years ago, it paved the way for a new trilogy, and it was pretty decent. However, I thought the fourth game was way too similar to the rest of the franchise, despite some new weapons. When Gears of War 5 gets announced, sooner or later, I want to see some massive gameplay changes. Sure, it’s a cover-based shooter, but it doesn’t have to be so clunky and remind us of the 360 days. Be innovative! Some great examples of fluid, cover-based shooters are Uncharted or The Last of Us, and while those are more realistic worlds, they’re simply designed better. I want Gears 5, but I want it to be a massive jump in terms of gameplay, in the same vein as the jump that Halo 5 took after Halo 4. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Microsoft
Fire Pro Wrestling on Switch
Pro wrestling games, thanks to years of increasingly broken WWE games from 2K studios, get a bad rap. Fire Pro Wrestling, though, is a wild change of pace, as it's largely driven by user-created content. That's led the game's fans to create every single wrestler ever, so you can create real dream matches, placing John Cena and The Rock into combat against wrestlers from other eras (Bruno Sammartino, Gorgeous George) and from rival promotions (Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega). Oh, and while the graphics are seriously retro (16-bit as heck), each wrestler's AI performance can be engineered with specific traits, so they act just like they do in the squared circle. The game is already coming to PS4 and PC, but it would be even better on Switch. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Human Entertainment
Forza Horizon 4
Like clockwork, Microsoft’s two racing franchises, Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon, switch off releases every other year. They’ve done this ever since the first Horizon was introduced in 2012, so the expectation of a fourth entry bound for E3 is all but certain. Or is it? A report from Eurogamer back in January suggested Horizon’s developer, Playground Games, had been tapped to develop a Fable reboot. That could surely put a wrench in the arcade racer’s development. Then again, hidden car files discovered in a recent Forza Motorsport 7 update have a very heavy U.K. slant — so heavy, in fact, that there’s a London black cab in the mix. It’s sparked speculation that the next game will be set on the British Isles. If that proves true, let us hope Playground seriously upgrades Horizon’s dynamic weather system. Storm Island’s got nothing on London in the fall. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Microsoft
Skate 4
What will it take for EA to revive its cult-favorite skateboarding franchise? At the very least, it could stop teasing us. Disgruntled fans may remember one of EA’s community managers cryptically tweeting #skate4 in January of 2017 before the company had to officially confirm the game wasn’t in development. Then just this week, the Skate 3 servers mysteriously appeared back online, inciting even more wishful thinking. The series breathed life back into extreme sports games with innovative physics, clever controls and a sandbox world rife with opportunities to pull off incredible tricks. And after the insult to humanity that was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, well, we need Skate 4 now more than ever. — Adam Ismail
Credit: EA