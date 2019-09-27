Best Laser Printers 2019

Best Overall Brother MFC-L2750DW The Brother MFC-L2750DW is a quick small-office all-in-one that delivers a low cost per page, plenty of features and lots of speed. View Site

If you want an excellent printer, it's hard to ignore a good laser printer. These devices provide all sorts of benefits, from cheaper printing costs per page to better document quality.

We're ready to help you pick the best laser printer, whether you need one for the home or small office or just want an affordable unit. For our laser printer reviews, we evaluate speed, printing quality, ease of use and cost. Based on our testing, the best laser printer is the Editors' Choice-winning Brother MFC-L2750DW, thanks to its superb print quality and speed.

Brother MFC-L2750DW Best laser printer overall SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax | Display: 2.7-Inch Color Touch Screen | Toner: Monochrome | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Very fast printing and copying Very fast black-and-white scanning to PDF Fast document feeder Low cost per page Reasons to Avoid Average color-scanning speed

The Brother MFC-L2750DW is a monochrome laser printer that delivers pretty much everything you want in an all-in-one printer. Made for small office use, this unit has a monthly duty cycle of 15,000 pages that handles pages quickly and affordably, with some of the best print speeds we've seen and printing costs as low as 2.7 cents per page.

The printer is also loaded with handy features like scanning and copying, fax capability, and a second paper tray. Two-sided copies are extra quick, thanks to two-sided scanning that captures the front and back of a page simultaneously and an automatic duplexer for two-sided printing. The printer even produced two-sided documents faster than some competitors printed one-sided pages. The MFC-L2750DW is especially convenient for an office printer, with easy connectivity that includes mobile printing.

This printer may cost a bit more up front, but the Brother MFC-L2750DW is the best combination of print quality, speed and value we've seen in a laser printer, which is why it's our Editors' Choice.

Read our full Brother MFC-L2750DW review.

Brother HL-L2390DW Best budget laser printer SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, Scan, Copy | Display: 2-Line Monochrome LCD | Toner: Monochrome | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Fast printing and black-and-white scanning High image quality Very low cost per page Above-average color-scanning speed Reasons to Avoid No document feeder No fax capability

The Brother HL-L2390DW is a monochrome, laser, all-in-one printer that offers one thing rarely seen in a laser printer: a low price of entry. And while the cost may catch the eye of home and small-office users, the performance and feature set are nothing to scoff at, either.

But it's not just affordable at purchase; operating costs are low, too, with a cost per page of 3.7 cents using standard-capacity toner cartridges and just 2.7 cents with high-capacity toner.

Printing performance is sharp and faster than average; this printer handles scans and copies quickly, as well. If you want the benefits of a laser printer without the usual expense, the Brother HL-L2390DW is our best budget pick for you.

Read our full Brother HL-L2390DW review.

HP LaserJet Pro M148fdw Great overall laser printer SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax | Display: 2-Line Monochrome LCD | Toner: Monochrome | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy High image quality Very fast copying Above-average print speeds Fast document feeder Better-than-average print costs Reasons to Avoid Slow scanning Frustrating wireless setup Slow startup

The HP LaserJet M148fdw is a monochrome laser printer that lets you print, scan, copy and fax, all at an affordable price. The unit has a rich set of features and is outfitted with a duplexer for two-sided printing, an automatic document feeder (ADF) for scanning and copying multipage documents, and fax functionality. Plus, this printer is built tough enough for the home or the office, thanks to a duty cycle of 20,000 printed pages per month.

We loved the printer's above-average print speeds; razor-sharp text; and rich, detailed graphics. Fax capability is an unexpected but welcome addition to a unit at this price, and the single-side copying was the fastest we've seen in a laser all-in-one.

The HP LaserJet M148fdw has some rough spots, like a clumsy control panel and an unintuitive mobile app, but the overall performance is very good for the affordable price. As an all-around laser printer for the home, this is a great option.

Read our full HP LaserJet Pro M148fdw review.