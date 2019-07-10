Best All-in-One Printers 2019

Best Overall Canon Pixma TS9120 The TS9120 delivers excellent performance, high image quality and CD/DVD disc printing capabilities, with average ink costs. View Site

We've spent more than 150 hours on in-depth testing to identify the best all-in-one printers, from top inkjets to laser printers, with scanning, copying and fax capability built in. The best all-in-one printer overall is the Canon Pixma TS9120, which offers top print speeds and high-quality output for both text and graphics.

For a printer that won't break the bank, the best value printer is the Epson WorkForce WF-2760 inkjet, which packs in features like an automatic document feeder and duplexing, while also turning in fast print and copy times, all for a low price.

But there are other great printers to consider, from laser printers that scan and fax to ink-saving printers that are dirt cheap on a per-page basis. If you want to learn more about the latest printers we've looked at, check out our recent reviews of the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 and the Epson EcoTank ET-4750. And if you want something with a focus on pictures rather than documents, don't forget to check out the best photo printers.

Whether you need a product for basic printing at home or printing professional-looking photos and presentation documents, here are the best all-in-one printers to buy now.

Best all-in-one printer overall

Canon Pixma TS9120 Best all-in-one printer overall SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: 5-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Six cartridges (pigment black, dye black, photo blue, cyan, magenta and yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Fast printing and scanning speeds Very fast at making color copies Six individual ink cartridges Large 5-inch color touch screen Prints labels onto coated CD/DVD discs Reasons to Avoid Estimated ink costs are about average Paper cassette feels a bit flimsy Two-sided text-printing speed is about average

The Canon Pixma TS9120 is the top home and home-office printer we’ve seen, thanks largely to its best-in-class print speeds and excellent print quality for both text and photos. With six individual color inks, you get some of the best color quality available when printing photos, and the ink costs stay reasonable – even with the additional inks.

Scanning and copying are built in, and offer sharp detail reproduction at decent speeds. The entire device is controlled with an adjustable 5-inch color touch-screen. This printer even prints disc labels on CDs and DVDs. Whatever sort of printing you need, the quality and bang for the buck offered by the TS9210 make this the printer to get.

Best budget all-in-one inkjet printer

(Image credit: Epson WorkForce WF-2760 (Credit: Epson))

Epson WorkForce WF-2760 Best budget all-in-one inkjet printer SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Fast print and copy speeds High-quality photo prints Includes automatic document feeder (ADF) and duplexer Affordable Reasons to Avoid Color ink costs are above average No separate photo-paper tray ADF slows down printing

You can find cheaper printers than Epson's Workforce WF-2760, but not many in this price range will give you both an automated document feeder and a duplexer for two-sided printing. More importantly, you won't sacrifice speed or quality for the WF-2760's low price tag.

Epson's all-in-one has speedy printing and quick copying, and delivers excellent quality for text and mixed graphics documents. Prints look great, too, whether they’re documents or glossy photos. Printing is especially affordable for black-ink printing, making the WF-2760 a great choice if you primarily need black-and-white documents. With a price tag less than $100 and plenty of value to give in return, the Epson WF-2760 is the best value inkjet all-in-one we've reviewed.

Best laser all-in-one printer

(Image credit: Brother MFC-L2750DW XL (Credit: Brother))

Brother MFC-L2750DW XL Best laser all-in-one printer SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Laser (Monochrome) | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Black toner | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Very fast printing and copying Very fast black-and-white scanning to PDF Fast document feeder Low cost per page Reasons to Avoid Average color-scanning speed

The Brother MFC-L2750DW XL multifunction laser printer is packed with features like a fast ADF, fast duplex printing and copying, fax capability, and a second paper tray. This device is monochrome laser printer that lends itself well to fast document printing that looks sharp and clear every time.

The MFC-L2750DW XL turned in great quality, and the fastest speeds to date for text and mixed text/graphics files. The printer even made two-sided prints faster than some models print one-sided documents. Using its high-capacity toner cartridge, the MFC-L2750DW XL offers a cost per page of just 2.7 cents, the lowest we've seen in this category. That's a tough deal to beat.

Best for saving on printer ink

(Image credit: Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW (Credit: Brother))

Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW Best for saving on printer ink SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Very low cost per page Fast at printing text and graphics Quick scanning and copying speeds Reasons to Avoid Specialty media tray limited to one sheet Mediocre color-photo scans Does not make two-sided copies/scans via ADF

There's much more to the cost of a printer than just the purchase price: Ink costs can eat away the savings you expected from your affordable inkjet device. If you want the printer with the most affordable ink, we recommend the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW. The printer features extra-large ink cartridges, and comes with an estimated years' supply of ink in the box, which adds up to the lowest per-page ink costs we've seen.

On top of that, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW offers solid printing, scanning and copying. Print speeds beat the category average and two-sided printing is among the fastest we've seen. And it did all of this while delivering high print quality across the board. That same zippy speed and above-average quality was found in scans and copies, making it a great choice for anyone, even if you aren't buying it for the affordable ink.

Best for photo printing

(Image credit: Epson Expression XP-640 (Credit: Epson))

Epson Expression XP-640 Best for photo printing SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: 2.7-inch LCD screen | Ink/Toner: Five cartridges (black pigment, black dye, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Fast printing speeds, including duplex Quick at making copies and high-resolution scans Below average ink costs Reliable touch panel Reasons to Avoid Text prints are not razor-sharp Slow black-and-white PDF scans Inconsistent scan quality

We were seriously impressed with the images produced by the Epson Expression XP-640. Whether we used plain or glossy photo paper, this inkjet delivered great prints for photos and graphics – we just wish the XP-640 was better at basic text documents. Photographers will particularly like the warm skin tones that the XP-640 produces, while we found the well-saturated colors of prints pleasing to the eye. Epson’s printer is not just good, it's the best photo printer we've reviewed.

Epson's all-in-one also produces photo prints almost twice as fast as the average inkjet, and a low cost per page makes the XP-640 a compelling buy. Text printing isn't razor-sharp, but it's readable and will be good enough for all but the pickiest users. And the speed the XP-640 offers on photo printing carries over to printing documents, as well as scanning and copying. If you want a quick printer that's great at photos, the Epson Expression XP-640 is the one we recommend.

Best for high-volume printing

(Image credit: Brother MFC-J985DW (Credit: Brother))

Brother MFC-J985DW Best for high-volume printing SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Direct, near-field-communication (NFC) Reasons to Buy Quick at scanning and making copies Low cost per page Prints text quickly and at high quality Manual feed and 4 x 6 photo trays Reasons to Avoid Slow at printing color graphics and glossy photos Limited photo-paper handling No USB port to connect directly to a PC

If you’ve got to print a lot of text documents on a daily basis, look no further than Brother’s MFC-J985DW inkjet all-in-one. The high-yield cartridges used by the MFC-J985DW should appeal to home and small office workers who print a lot of text, since it offers the lowest cost per page at higher volumes.

This printer also offers ample features for the home office, with built-in fax capability. Quick to scan and make copies, the MFC-J985DW delivers high image quality overall, and offers sharp text on basic documents. The MFC-J985DW all-in-one delivers a lot for the money, but the real draw is its low cost per page, which makes it a great deal over time.

Best small business printer

(Image credit: Canon Maxify MB5420 (Credit: Canon))

Canon Maxify MB5420 Best small business printer SPECIFICATIONS Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 3.5-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Reasons to Buy Fast printing and copying Two-sided scanning/copying from document feeder Two 250-sheet paper trays Speedy startup Reasons to Avoid Slow scanning to PDF Standard ink cartridges are expensive 4-by-6-inch photo paper limited to 20 sheets

If you want a great all-in-one printer for your small business, the Canon Maxify MB5420 is the modestly priced workhorse for you. This device is aimed at businesses rather than home use, but compared to other business printers, the all-in-one inkjet Maxify can crank through 30,000 pages per month and boasts a pair of paper trays that hold up to 250 pages each. Throw in scan, copy and fax capability, and the Maxify MB5420 should be a great addition to your small business.

In addition to features, the MB5420 has speedy printing that's nearly as good as a laser printer, quick one- and two-sided copying, and high-quality image printing. This printer is a solid bargain and and a reliable performer, making it perfect for the office.

How We Test

We put each all-in-one printer through a battery of home-grown tests to determine the performance and output quality. To test print quality and speed, we print a number of test samples, including a text document, a five-page mixed text/graphics project, and a color photo. We time every test print to see how quickly the machine handles document printing, and closely examine the finished product to determine how well different printing tasks are handled. We also test the scanning and copying functions of the printer, timing how quickly it captures a page and comparing the results to the original images to determine how well it captures color and detail.

To measure cost of ownership, we look at the current street price of ink refills and the estimated number of pages that each cartridge can produce, and calculate the cost for printing a single page.

What All-in-one Printers Cost

All-in-one printers sell for as little as $60 (£45/AU$90) for inkjet models, and $150 (£170/AU$200) for laser printers, with high-end models costing hundreds of dollars, but offering better print quality, durability and features. And don’t forget ink and toner, which can range from 1 to 5 cents per page for basic documents (photos will cost more).

Printer Buying Tips: 8 Things You Need to Know



There are a few key details you want to pay attention to when shopping for a new printer. We obviously look at things like print quality and printing speed to determine which printers are best, but there are several other details to account for to find the one that best fits your needs.