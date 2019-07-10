Best All-in-One Printers 2019

Canon Pixma TS9120
The TS9120 delivers excellent performance, high image quality and CD/DVD disc printing capabilities, with average ink costs.
Epson WorkForce WF-2760
Fast printing, quick copying and high image quality make the WF-2760 a very well-rounded all-in-one for less than $100.
Brother MFC-L2750DW XL
The Brother MFC-L2750DW is a quick small-office all-in-one that delivers a low cost per page, plenty of features and lots of speed.
We've spent more than 150 hours on in-depth testing to identify the best all-in-one printers, from top inkjets to laser printers, with scanning, copying and fax capability built in. The best all-in-one printer overall is the Canon Pixma TS9120, which offers top print speeds and high-quality output for both text and graphics.
For a printer that won't break the bank, the best value printer is the Epson WorkForce WF-2760 inkjet, which packs in features like an automatic document feeder and duplexing, while also turning in fast print and copy times, all for a low price.
But there are other great printers to consider, from laser printers that scan and fax to ink-saving printers that are dirt cheap on a per-page basis. If you want to learn more about the latest printers we've looked at, check out our recent reviews of the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 and the Epson EcoTank ET-4750. And if you want something with a focus on pictures rather than documents, don't forget to check out the best photo printers.
Whether you need a product for basic printing at home or printing professional-looking photos and presentation documents, here are the best all-in-one printers to buy now.
Best all-in-one printer overall
The Canon Pixma TS9120 is the top home and home-office printer we’ve seen, thanks largely to its best-in-class print speeds and excellent print quality for both text and photos. With six individual color inks, you get some of the best color quality available when printing photos, and the ink costs stay reasonable – even with the additional inks.
Scanning and copying are built in, and offer sharp detail reproduction at decent speeds. The entire device is controlled with an adjustable 5-inch color touch-screen. This printer even prints disc labels on CDs and DVDs. Whatever sort of printing you need, the quality and bang for the buck offered by the TS9210 make this the printer to get.
Read our full Canon Pixma TS9120 review.
Best budget all-in-one inkjet printer
You can find cheaper printers than Epson's Workforce WF-2760, but not many in this price range will give you both an automated document feeder and a duplexer for two-sided printing. More importantly, you won't sacrifice speed or quality for the WF-2760's low price tag.
Epson's all-in-one has speedy printing and quick copying, and delivers excellent quality for text and mixed graphics documents. Prints look great, too, whether they’re documents or glossy photos. Printing is especially affordable for black-ink printing, making the WF-2760 a great choice if you primarily need black-and-white documents. With a price tag less than $100 and plenty of value to give in return, the Epson WF-2760 is the best value inkjet all-in-one we've reviewed.
Read our full Epson WorkForce WF-2760 review.
Best laser all-in-one printer
The Brother MFC-L2750DW XL multifunction laser printer is packed with features like a fast ADF, fast duplex printing and copying, fax capability, and a second paper tray. This device is monochrome laser printer that lends itself well to fast document printing that looks sharp and clear every time.
The MFC-L2750DW XL turned in great quality, and the fastest speeds to date for text and mixed text/graphics files. The printer even made two-sided prints faster than some models print one-sided documents. Using its high-capacity toner cartridge, the MFC-L2750DW XL offers a cost per page of just 2.7 cents, the lowest we've seen in this category. That's a tough deal to beat.
Read our full Brother MFC-L2750DW review.
Best for saving on printer ink
There's much more to the cost of a printer than just the purchase price: Ink costs can eat away the savings you expected from your affordable inkjet device. If you want the printer with the most affordable ink, we recommend the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW. The printer features extra-large ink cartridges, and comes with an estimated years' supply of ink in the box, which adds up to the lowest per-page ink costs we've seen.
On top of that, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW offers solid printing, scanning and copying. Print speeds beat the category average and two-sided printing is among the fastest we've seen. And it did all of this while delivering high print quality across the board. That same zippy speed and above-average quality was found in scans and copies, making it a great choice for anyone, even if you aren't buying it for the affordable ink.
Read our full Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW review.
Best for photo printing
We were seriously impressed with the images produced by the Epson Expression XP-640. Whether we used plain or glossy photo paper, this inkjet delivered great prints for photos and graphics – we just wish the XP-640 was better at basic text documents. Photographers will particularly like the warm skin tones that the XP-640 produces, while we found the well-saturated colors of prints pleasing to the eye. Epson’s printer is not just good, it's the best photo printer we've reviewed.
Epson's all-in-one also produces photo prints almost twice as fast as the average inkjet, and a low cost per page makes the XP-640 a compelling buy. Text printing isn't razor-sharp, but it's readable and will be good enough for all but the pickiest users. And the speed the XP-640 offers on photo printing carries over to printing documents, as well as scanning and copying. If you want a quick printer that's great at photos, the Epson Expression XP-640 is the one we recommend.
Read our full Epson Expression XP-640 review.
Best for high-volume printing
If you’ve got to print a lot of text documents on a daily basis, look no further than Brother’s MFC-J985DW inkjet all-in-one. The high-yield cartridges used by the MFC-J985DW should appeal to home and small office workers who print a lot of text, since it offers the lowest cost per page at higher volumes.
This printer also offers ample features for the home office, with built-in fax capability. Quick to scan and make copies, the MFC-J985DW delivers high image quality overall, and offers sharp text on basic documents. The MFC-J985DW all-in-one delivers a lot for the money, but the real draw is its low cost per page, which makes it a great deal over time.
Read our full Brother MFC-J985DW review.
Best small business printer
If you want a great all-in-one printer for your small business, the Canon Maxify MB5420 is the modestly priced workhorse for you. This device is aimed at businesses rather than home use, but compared to other business printers, the all-in-one inkjet Maxify can crank through 30,000 pages per month and boasts a pair of paper trays that hold up to 250 pages each. Throw in scan, copy and fax capability, and the Maxify MB5420 should be a great addition to your small business.
In addition to features, the MB5420 has speedy printing that's nearly as good as a laser printer, quick one- and two-sided copying, and high-quality image printing. This printer is a solid bargain and and a reliable performer, making it perfect for the office.
Read our full Canon Maxify MB5420 review.
How We Test
We put each all-in-one printer through a battery of home-grown tests to determine the performance and output quality. To test print quality and speed, we print a number of test samples, including a text document, a five-page mixed text/graphics project, and a color photo. We time every test print to see how quickly the machine handles document printing, and closely examine the finished product to determine how well different printing tasks are handled. We also test the scanning and copying functions of the printer, timing how quickly it captures a page and comparing the results to the original images to determine how well it captures color and detail.
To measure cost of ownership, we look at the current street price of ink refills and the estimated number of pages that each cartridge can produce, and calculate the cost for printing a single page.
What All-in-one Printers Cost
All-in-one printers sell for as little as $60 (£45/AU$90) for inkjet models, and $150 (£170/AU$200) for laser printers, with high-end models costing hundreds of dollars, but offering better print quality, durability and features. And don’t forget ink and toner, which can range from 1 to 5 cents per page for basic documents (photos will cost more).
Printer Buying Tips: 8 Things You Need to Know
There are a few key details you want to pay attention to when shopping for a new printer. We obviously look at things like print quality and printing speed to determine which printers are best, but there are several other details to account for to find the one that best fits your needs.
- Inkjet or Laser? If you want the fullest range of color printing, with the ability to print photos at home, go inkjet. If you want to print mostly text documents, or at high volumes, laser printers are the way to go, with sharper text and a lower per-page cost. Check out our in-depth guide to inkjet and laser printing for more discussion.
- Home or Business? Some printers are built to offer great quality and value for the home user that prints a few pages a week, while others are built for busy offices where multiple users print dozens or hundreds of pages every day. Find the one that’s right for you to avoid paying for features you don’t need.
- Watch the Cost Per Page: Whether it’s using ink cartridges or toner, printers cost money over time. Check our reviews for a breakdown of the costs to print individual pages as a good measure of how expensive operating costs will be over the life of the printer.
- Consider the Brand: You should also pay attention to who makes the printer you’re considering. We recently compared the top printer makers to see which ones consistently stood out for print quality and speed.
- Mobile Friendly Features: You need a printer to play nicely with more than just a laptop. Look for printers with Wi-Fi Direct for easy connectivity, and dedicated apps that bring more printing features to your smartphone.
- Automatic Duplexing: If you regularly need to print 2-sided documents, duplexing is a must, since it allows a printer to refeed a page through for printing on the other side. Skip this feature and you’ll need to manually flip every page to do the same.
- Photo-Specific Features: If you intend to do lots of photo printing, check out our picks for the best photo printers. But in general, look for a printer that has a dedicated tray for photo paper, for easier snapshot printing. Also look for printers that use more than 4 colors of ink. Those extra colors make for better blended colors and richer detail.
- Printing for School? For many college students a printer is still a must-have, so check out our guide to printing in college for all of our advice for students.