Pizza Hut just unveiled a 3D-printed ‘Pizza Warmer’ that uses a PS5 to keep your slices hot

How often have you been deep into a gaming session to discover that your pizza has gone cold? Rarely?

If you find yourself in that situation, Pizza Hut Canada has what you need with the new PIZZAWRMR (via Creative Bloq). It's a 3D-printed model that uses the heat exhaust from your PlayStation 5 to keep your pizza hot.

The model is free to download, but you must fire up one of the best 3D printers to get it. We should note that your printer needs to have a build volume of 15 x 15 inches, at a minimum, to accommodate the warmer. It does rule out many of our recommended 3D printers based on size unless you're okay with cutting the model up. We recommend trying the Prusa XL, a larger version of the beginner-friendly Prusa Mini+.

Usually, when companies post silly products on their social media accounts, there is no way that they become a reality — looking at that KFC gaming console.

The PIZZAWRMR will work best with the standard PS5. However, the PDF with the STL files says it should work on a PS5 Slim. There is no word on whether or not it can handle the PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X|S.

The model is printed in separate parts with STL files for the body, lid, manifold and left and right stands. It's not clear from anything released by Pizza Hut how long the print is expected to take, but based on the size and number of parts, we imagine this is a multi-day print. Also, Pizza Hut Canada recommends using food-safe materials in your print. They specifically mention PLA plastic. To prohibit grease and foil from getting everywhere, Pizza Hut recommends placing a foil tray that measures 34 x 23 x 2.5 cm in the warmer.

As for the pizza holder itself, it doesn't look like it will hold an entire pizza together, but instead, it seems like it can hold a small pizza split up.

Based on the design, we have to say this looks like it could work. However, as a general rule, you don't want foodstuffs near your gaming console or controllers. Who wants a greasy DualSense or Nacon Revolution 5 Pro? Also, we don't want to block heat exhaust from our electronics, even those with reliable heat sinks installed.

Still, I want to try it...