Leaked Nvidia N1X CPU benchmark hints at RTX 5070 power — with 20 CPU cores

Rumors are heating up around Nvidia's N1X Arm-based CPU, and thanks to a leaked benchmark, we may have an idea of its integrated GPU capabilities — and it's hinting at RTX 50-series GPU power.

A Geekbench benchmark listing for the Nvidia N1X CPU has popped up, showing its OpenCL score, which measures GPU performance. Its results show a 46,361 OpenCL score, which puts it around an RTX 2050 GPU. Of course, this isn't ideal, but this early on, it is an early prototype of the chip, so don't expect this result in the final rumored chip.

More impressively, the Geekbench entry shows the specs of the N1X SoC, including a 20-core CPU that's split into two 10-core clusters, and 48 compute units. These are the Streaming Multiprocessors, and Nvidia offers 128 CUDA cores per unit. This translates to 6,144 CUDA cores, which is the same number as an RTX 5070 desktop GPU.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

We've heard that the N1X may deliver RTX 4070 power in a previous benchmark leak, but seeing this key spec shows what Nvidia may be aiming to deliver in its rumored Arm-based chip.

What's more, it shows similar specs to the Nvidia GB10 Superchip, seen in DGX Spark-equipped PCs. As rumored, the N1X may use a pared-down version of the GB10, and as that chip combines a Blackwell GPU with a Grace Arm CPU to make a custom SoC, we can expect this chip to offer RTX 50-series performance.

Now, despite the weaker OpenCL result, it still pushes integrated GPU performance in Arm-based chips. Even though it's likely not to be the final results, the N1X chip in this benchmark still pushes past Apple's M3 Max performance, which usually sees a score of 37,500 (as per our sister site, Tom's Hardware).

All in all, with these expected specs now known, it's looking like Nvidia will have a strong chip on its hands, putting Apple's own M-series chips on notice.

When will Nvidia's N1X launch?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Of course, we won't know what Nvidia's rumored N1X chip delivers until it's officially announced, and it may be a while until we see it.

Recently, the Nvidia N1X CPU was reportedly delayed due to a number of factors, with one of them having to do with the launch of Microsoft's next-gen operating system (a possible hint at Windows 12). Along with apparently being hit with problems that require engineers to make design changes to the silicon, it's now expected to arrive in 2026.

Many believe it could be around early 2026, which points to a big announcement at CES 2026, but it could come later, with some reports stating it could arrive in late 2026 instead.

Nvidia's N1X and N1 CPUs are expected to power next-gen desktops and laptops, with the latter bringing more ultraportable gaming laptops without the need for a discrete GPU. It's been tipped that Dell's Alienware gaming brand will be the first to receive these chips.

Only time will tell what Nvidia's N1X-series CPUs will deliver, but if we're getting performance akin to an RTX 5070, then these chips should be worth waiting for.

