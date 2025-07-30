Nvidia N1X CPU appears in new benchmark — but it doesn't show its true potential
Nvidia's rumored N1X chip has recently shown up on Geekbench, giving use a sneak peek at its specs that appear to match an RTX 5070 desktop GPU. Now, the Arm-based CPU has popped up in yet another benchmark.
The N1X CPU has been spotted in a FurMark benchmaking tool (via VideoCardz), with results showing its GPU capabilities. Codenamed "NVIDIA JMJWOA," it received a OpenGL score of 4,286, but it wasn't at its full GPU usage.
According to the listing, the N1X used 63% of its maximum GPU capabilities, with its result putting it well under an RTX 5060 desktop graphics card. However, seeing as the previous Geekbench benchmark showed it coming with a 20-core CPU and 6,144 CUDA cores, the same number as an RTX 5070 desktop GPU, it's sure to offer far more performance power.
Interestingly, the listing shows that Nvidia, or a manufacturer testing the chip for upcoming PCs, is testing the Arm-based CPU on Windows 11. This simply means that the N1X SoC will run on Windows — as many have expected.
While this benchmark doesn't show just how well the N1X will perform (similar to the Geekbench result), it does give us yet another tease that Nvidia's anticipated N1X may be closer than we think, seeing as benchmarks popping up is a good sign that it's approaching a release.
When will Nvidia's N1X launch?
There's been a lot of back and forth with Team Green's rumored Windows-on-Arm CPU, with it initially expected to be announced at Computex 2025. It was then tipped to be delayed until late 2026, due to issues with the silicon, but now it's looking like it may arrive somewhat sooner.
According to reports, Nvidia's N1X CPU has been delayed until early 2026, and it's apparently due to delays on Microsoft's next-gen Windows OS (possibly Windows 12). Whatever the case, this means the chip could be announced at CES 2026, which is when Nvidia often delivers big news — like its RTX 50-series GPU lineup.
Of course, since the chip has yet to be officially announced, we won't know for sure until it happens. In the meantime, check out our thoughts on why the RTX 5090 isn't best used for living room PC gamers.
