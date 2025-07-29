Nvidia RTX 50 SUPER GPUs may arrive sooner than you think — even before CES 2026

Nvidia RTX 50 SUPER GPUs are rumored to be in the works, which will hopefully (and finally) fix the lack of video memory on its latest graphics cards. Now, it appears we may see them arrive soon — even before the start of 2026.

According to news outlet TweakTown, sources claim the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Super series is set to launch in Q4 2025, or sometime during the holiday season. This means we could see an RTX 5080 SUPER, 5070 Ti SUPER and 5070 SUPER arrive before their expected announcement during CES 2026.

This puts the release windows between October and December, despite CES 2026 kicking off at the start of January 2026. Team Green's SUPER models generally launch around 12 months after the release of the base models, so this launch window does line up.

However, at under 12 months, it would be the earliest launch of an RTX SUPER GPU, seeing as the RTX 5080 launched on January 30, while the RTX 5070 Ti was released in February and the RTX 5070 came to shelves in early March.

If accurate, we'll see stronger RTX 50 SUPER cards before the end of the year, with the RTX 5080 SUPER expected to be the first to arrive. This also falls in line with a previous rumor suggesting RTX 5080 SUPER and 5070 SUPER GPUs would arrive in 2025, as per Moore's Law is Dead.

SUPER VRAM upgrades

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to reliable leaker Kopite7kimi, we have a hint of the rumored specs the RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 SUPER will deliver. While there's an expected increase in CUDA Cores (only with the RTX 5070 SUPER) and TGP, the real draw is the boost in video memory (VRAM).

One general complaint in Nvidia's latest graphics cards is that they lack enough VRAM, especially when it comes to the 12GB GDDR7 VRAM in the RTX 5070. However, the SUPER series is expected to deliver a big jump in video memory,

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a look at the rumored specs of the RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 SUPER, and how much of a boost these GPUs offer over the base RTX 50-series counterparts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU RTX 5080 SUPER RTX 5080 RTX 5070 Ti SUPER RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 SUPER RTX 5070 CUDA Cores 10752 10752 8960 8960 6400 6144 Video Memory 24GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 18GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 TGP 415 Watts 360 Watts 350 Watts 300 Watts 275 Watts 250 Watts

This would allow more room for higher resolutions (like 4K) in demanding AAA titles, path tracing and more, seeing as Cyberpunk 2077 with path tracing in overdrive mode can push 16GB.

Pricing is still up in the air, although the previous RTX 40 SUPER series launched at a cheaper price than their base alternatives, so hopefully, Nvidia follows that tradition. That said, seeing as the price of RTX 50-series GPUs has gone beyond MSRP, and with the rumored release date coming soon, this may not be the case.

We'll know more closer to the RTX 50 SUPER series launch date, but for now, check out our thoughts on the RTX 5060 Ti.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.