Best of E3 2017: The Very Best Games and Gear

Introduction

E3 2017 was massive on just about every level. Microsoft debuted a brand-new Xbox, Bethesda turned its news conference into a theme park and, for the first time ever, thousands of fans roamed the show floor alongside the rest of the industry.

While things got a bit crowded (and we mean crowded), we managed to wade through the chaos to get our hands on tons of great games. Titles such as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Monster Hunter World took us by complete surprise, while strong showings from Star Wars Battlefront II, Assassin's Creed Origins and Forza Motorsport 7 offered something exciting for every type of gamer. We even saw a bunch of cool hardware, from the 4K-ready Xbox One X to innovative headsets and gaming PCs. Prepare your wallets — here are the games of E3 2017 to look out for.

Credit: Nintendo