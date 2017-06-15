Best of E3 2017: The Very Best Games and Gear
Introduction
E3 2017 was massive on just about every level. Microsoft debuted a brand-new Xbox, Bethesda turned its news conference into a theme park and, for the first time ever, thousands of fans roamed the show floor alongside the rest of the industry.
While things got a bit crowded (and we mean crowded), we managed to wade through the chaos to get our hands on tons of great games. Titles such as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Monster Hunter World took us by complete surprise, while strong showings from Star Wars Battlefront II, Assassin's Creed Origins and Forza Motorsport 7 offered something exciting for every type of gamer. We even saw a bunch of cool hardware, from the 4K-ready Xbox One X to innovative headsets and gaming PCs. Prepare your wallets — here are the games of E3 2017 to look out for.
Credit: Nintendo
Best in Show - Middle-earth: Shadow of War
The battle against the Dark Lord Sauron continues. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, we once again step into the half-human/half-wraith shoes of the Ranger Talion who plays host to the dead elven king, Celebrimbor. This time around, the fearsome duo have slicker moves on their side as well as a brand-new customization system. The fan-favorite Nemesis system has gotten a brand-new coat of polish. But the highlight of the game has to be the new Orcs; broken out into individual tribes, the fearsome beasts now have real personality. Who knew the world needed snarky Orcs? - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: WB Games
Best Nintendo Exclusive - Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo has reinvented Mario yet again. Super Mario Odyssey thrusts the plump plumber into a set of living, breathing open worlds, each complete with charming characters to talk to and a trove of fun secrets to discover. The upcoming Switch game takes classic 3D Mario to a whole new level: Mario can use his sentient hat Cappy to take control of characters and objects, and can even warp into walls for some nostalgic, pixelated 2D action. Much as Breath of the Wild did for Zelda, Odyssey modernizes Nintendo's flagship franchise while retaining the tight gameplay and incomparable polish that make Mario games such a joy to play. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Best Xbox Exclusive - Forza Motorsport 7
Forza Motorsport 7 shows off the power of the new Xbox One X better than any game in Microsoft's lineup. Even for a franchise known for being visually stunning, Motorsport 7 takes things to a new level with gorgeously realistic 4K racetracks that you can zoom through at a silky 60 frames per second. And even if you're playing it on your old Xbox One or Windows 10 PC, you'll still get to enjoy the game's 700-plus cars, deep driver customization and plethora of competitive play modes.- Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Best PlayStation Exclusive - Detroit: Become Human
The more we see of Detroit: Become Human and the more we play it, the more excited we get. First, we saw the latest trailer for Quantum Dream's latest title and watched actor/activist Jesse L. Williams take on the role of Marcus, a sentient android bent on freeing his "people" from the grips of their oppressors: humanity. Meanwhile, we got a chance to play through this noir thriller as an android committed to saving a little girl's life from a rogue droid, her life hanging in the balance with every decision we made. It's a great start to a game that's sure to start many conversations about our relationship with technology. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Sony
Best PC Exclusive - Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
StarCraft is lying dormant for the moment, which means it's time for another classic real-time-strategy series to pick up the slack. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will hit PCs this fall, just in time for the franchise’s 20th anniversary. The game is a full remaster of the original RTS classic, complete with rebalanced gameplay, 4K graphics and a fully orchestrated soundtrack. (Good luck getting those tunes out of your head; it will probably take another 20 years.) Whether you want to subjugate your foes, build the Ancient World's most powerful economy or construct a Wonder to stand the test of time, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will let you do it, complete with powerful multiplayer tools and a campaign that will take you to Egypt, Babylon, Japan and beyond. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Microsoft
Biggest Improvement - Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Battlefront II is a prime example of a developer listening to its fans. You wanted a single-player campaign? EA's added a thrillingly cinematic story mode that lets you play as the bad guys. You wanted all eras of Star Wars in the mix? You got it, from Darth Maul to Rey. Hate pricey season passes? All post-release characters and vehicles will be free. Factor in Battlefront II's predictably gorgeous visuals and massive multiplayer battles, and you've got an impressively complete Star Wars package. - Mike Andronico
Credit: EA
Best Shooter - Far Cry 5
We saw a lot of great shooters at E3 2017, but only one of them is trying to engage with current events in a meaningful way. Far Cry 5 is very much a game of our time, featuring a rural militia with ties to an apocalyptic Christian cult and a deep distrust of the federal government. Built on real-life cult psychology, Far Cry 5 is going to ruffle some feathers — and that's fine, because it packs some seriously entertaining, open-ended gameplay under the hood. With plenty of weapons and tons of viable approaches for tackling any missions, Far Cry 5 provides some food for thought and a lot of fun, which is more than many games can say. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
Best VR Game - Bloody Zombies
We've killed zombies in a lot of ways: alone, with friends, on a console, in VR and on a smartphone. But dispatching zombies with friends in virtual reality? That's a brand-new experience. A homage to side-scrolling beat 'em ups, Bloody Zombies lets three of your friends play on television while you lay down your beatdowns via an Oculus Rift or Vive. One thing's for sure: It's going to be a bloody good time. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: nDreams
Best Hardware - Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition
AMD has something to prove, and what better way to do that than to find your way into one of the biggest, baddest gaming desktops on the market? Designed for gamers looking for a high-performance system, the new Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition lives up to the promise. It's powered by AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper processor, which will be factory overclocked to ensure this baby has plenty of power to spare when you're gaming in 4K, 8K or VR. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Alienware
Best Peripheral - LucidSound LS15
There are lots of great gaming headsets out there, but they all follow a pretty familiar pattern: huge ear cups, a padded headband, a boom mic and maybe an amplifier. The LucidSound LS15 takes a radically different approach, creating a personal sound system that isn't really a headset at all. This wireless Xbox One accessory is a speaker you can wear around your neck, and it delivers game and chat audio right to you without taking your attention away from your roommate, spouse, child or anything else that makes noise in your home. Naturally, there's a built-in mic, and even a detachable set of earbuds for when you want to fully immerse yourself. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: LucidSound
Best Enabling Tech - Tobii
As we're seeing more and more of Tobii's innovative eye trackers on our favorite gaming laptops, the company has set its sights on making the way we play games even more immersive. For the traditional gaming experience, the company has developed Awareness technology that will cause nonplayable characters in games to literally look you in the eye when you gaze in their direction. The company is also moving into the virtual reality arena, placing its tech on the inside of VR headsets such as the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift for better aim when you're interacting with objects in the virtual world. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Tobii
Best Multiplayer - Sea of Thieves
Shiver me timbers, ye lily-livered landlubbers! If you think you have what it takes to sail the seven seas, looting and pillaging without running your ship aground, then Sea of Thieves (and the pirate's life) is for you. This shared-world co-op pits you and your crew of scurvy sea dogs against the unforgiving seas, often with hilarious results. Ultimately, it's a light-hearted game with a focus on cooperation and involves belting out a sea shanty or two. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Microsoft
Best Action - Assassin's Creed Origins
Assassin's Creed needed a year or two to cool off and rework itself, and Assassin's Creed Origins shows that the wait was well worth it. Fans have wanted an Assassin's Creed game set in ancient Egypt for years, and Ubisoft is finally ready to make it happen. Bayek is a Nubian Assassin in Ptolemaic Egypt, a society caught between Greek hegemony and its Egyptian roots. As he navigates the complicated political sphere, Bayek fights off foes with a totally revamped combat system, or sneaks past them in the traditional Assassin's Creed style — or both. Between the clever setting and the tight gameplay, Assassin's Creed Origins is a reminder of why fans fell in love with this series when it debuted 10 years ago. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
Best Fighting - Dragon Ball FighterZ
We get a new Dragon Ball Z fighting game every year or so, but they're generally more about spectacle than finely balanced mechanics. Not so with Dragon Ball FighterZ, a gorgeous game from the team behind the Guilty Gear franchise. Dragon Ball FighterZ features lightning-fast animations and character models that look like they just stepped out of the anime, but that's only part of the title's appeal. What's incredible about Dragon Ball FighterZ is just how much fun it is to play, and how tight the fighting feels. Every punch, kick and energy blast feels precise and accurate, but learning the basics isn't too hard. The game has the potential to appeal to everyone from button-mashers to the tournament crowd. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Bandai
Best RPG - Indivisible
Indivisible is an unexpected mashup of different gaming genres. The title combines the cartoony animation style of Skullgirls, a fighting game with the exploration and leveling up found in role-playing games, for an action-RPG hybrid that's as entertaining as it is beautiful. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: 505 Games
Best Indie - Super Lucky's Tale
It might be from a small studio, but Super Lucky's Tale evokes the charm and fun of games like Mario and Sonic in a way that few modern games of any size can. This colorful Xbox One and PC game has all the makings of a classic platformer — adorable characters, challenging and diverse gameplay, tons of collectibles — and still introduces a world that feels exciting and fresh. It certainly doesn't hurt that you'll be able to enjoy its vibrant visuals in 4K on the Xbox One X - Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Best Surprise - Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
I don't think anyone was clamoring for a game that combined the cast of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. and Ubisoft's Rabbids, but sometimes, game companies give us what we don't even know we want. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a turn-based tactical game in the style of XCOM that pits Mario and a motley host of Mushroom Kingdom and Rabbid allies against a crew of Rabbids gone bad. The colorful world is a joy to explore, replete with puzzles and hidden items to find. However, the real draw is the combat, which is tight and varied, and gives players plenty of room to choose and customize the perfect party. As it turns out, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle strikes just the right balance between slapstick comedy and refined gameplay. Who knew? - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft