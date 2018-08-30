Nearly 20 Percent of Android Owners Want to Switch to iPhones

Apple could be ringing in the new year with some hefty iPhone sales under its belt, a new study suggests. And Android switchers could play a big role.



Loup Ventures recently conducted a survey of 530 U.S. consumers to determine whether they'd want to upgrade to a new iPhone or stick with what they currently have. The study, which focused on both Android and iPhone users, found that 19 percent of Android users are planning to switch to an iPhone within the next year.

Additionally, 48 percent of current iPhone owners intend to upgrade to a new iPhone.

While that would sound like good news for Apple, Loup Ventures tempered the findings a bit. The researchers noted that intent to buy and a plan to switch doesn't necessarily translate to an actual purchase. So, while it's certainly possible that people are interested in buying new iPhones within the next 12 months, it's also possible that those same people decide to stick with their current smartphones.

Still, things appear to be trending in Apple's favor.

Loup Ventures noted that in June of last year, just 25 percent of iPhone owners said at that time that they wanted to upgrade to a new iPhone — 13 percentage points from where the figure is now. During the same period last year, Loup Ventures asked Android users whether they wanted to switch to an iPhone. Twelve percent of them at that time said that they'd be switching.

The study didn't limit people solely to the three 2018 iPhones rumored to be in the works. Loup Ventures asked folks who wanted to upgrade which models they were after. The 2018 iPhones accounted for 42.3 percent of those planned upgrades, putting them ahead of all others. However, the iPhone X Apple released last year and iPhone 8 were still desirable among 17.5 percent and 16.5 percent of prospective upgraders, respectively.

Finally, Loup Ventures asked those surveyed about augmented reality and whether having those features would make them more likely to buy an iPhone. The company found that 32 percent of respondents would be more interested, compared to 21 percent of people who said the same last year.