Killer Deal: Up to $300 Off iPhone XS, XS Max

If Apple's high prices have kept you from upgrading to its latest iPhones, Best Buy has an offer that provides some relief.

Today only, the retailer is taking up to $300 off Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The price cuts only apply to the 256GB and 512GB models, which is a good thing because the 64GB of storage in the base models fills up fast. Nevertheless, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

You'll need to activate your iPhone on Verizon or AT&T, but after discount you'll pay:

In our iPhone XS and iPhone XS review, we were impressed by Apple's ultra-fast A12 Bionic processor and stunning OLED displays. Both iPhones also boast excellent cameras and elegant designs. They're among the best phones money can buy and will feel like a huge upgrade for current iPhone 7 or iPhone 6s device owners.

Remember, these deals are part of Best Buy's one-day sale, which ends at midnight tonight.