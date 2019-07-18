Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the best smartphones we've ever seen from Apple. Unfortunately they're also the priciest.

Fortunately, retailers and mobile carriers are offering some of the best Apple deals we've seen this month, resulting in some epic iPhone discounts.

For instance, Best Buy is currently taking $150 off the 512GB iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The deal requires that you activate your phone with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. However, after discount you can get the iPhone XS (512GB) for $49.99/month with a 2-year Verizon contract.

Alternatively, the Apple Store is offering up to a $450 iPhone credit when you trade in your old iPhone to purchase a new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. The credits range from $25 for an iPhone 5 to $450 for an iPhone X.

Here's a look the best iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max deals you can purchase right now.

Deals at a Glance

Sprint: Lease an iPhone X series phone and get an iPhone XR on Sprint.

Apple Store: Up to $500 off iPhone XS or XS Max w/ trade-in.

Verizon: Buy an iPhone XS or XS Max and get up to $450 off w/ trade-in, $200 w/ switch and Unlimited plan

AT&T: Buy an iPhone XS or XS Max and get a free iPhone XR (with addition of and DirectTV service).

T-Mobile: $200 off 512GB iPhone XS MAX; $750 off iPhone XS or XS Max, up to $300 off w/ trade-in.

Apple Store Trade-In Promo

The Apple Store's trade-in promo is excellent if you own an older iPhone. It essentially bumps the trade-in value of your old iPhone by as much as an extra $100. For instance, whereas most trade-in sites will only give you $100 for an iPhone 6s, Apple will give you up to $150. There is a catch, however. You must purchase a new iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR to get the extra trade-in cash. After your trade-in discount, here's what you can expect to pay for Apple's flagships:

iPhone

Trade-In Value

iPhone XS Price After Trade-In

iPhone XS Max Price After Trade-In iPhone 6

$100

$899

$999 iPhone 6 Plus

$150

$849

$949 iPhone 6s

$150

$849

$949 iPhone 6s Plus

$200

$799

$899 iPhone 7

$200

$799

$899 iPhone 7 Plus

$270

$729

$829 iPhone 8

$270

$729

$829 iPhone 8 Plus $350 $649 $749 iPhone X $450 $549 $649

If you want a dollar-off discount and don't have a phone to trade in, your best shot at saving money is switching carriers or adding/activating a new line.

Shuttershock

And remember, you can always trade-in your current iPhone 8 or iPhone X to save a few extra bucks.

Sprint

For a limited time, Sprint is offering incentives for new customers who switch to their network. When you lease an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max under Sprint's 18-month phone plan, you'll receive a $250 prepaid MasterCard.

AT&T

If you need two phones, AT&T is offering an iPhone BOGO sale for a limited time. Buy an eligible new iPhone and get a free iPhone XR. However, you'll need to be a DirecTV customer, or be willing to sign up for DirecTV.

Verizon

Verizon is offering up to a $450 credit when you buy a new iPhone XS or XS Max and trade-in your old phone. What's more, you'll get up to $200 off when you switch to Verizon and sign up for an unlimited plan.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile continues to offer its best iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max deal yet. New and existing customers who get the iPhone XS or XS Max, add a new line of service, and trade-in an old phone will get a one-time credit of up to $750 toward their new iPhone.

Your discount will show up on the form of bill credits under a 24-month phone leasing plan. Just keep in mind that T-Mobile requires down payments on some of the new iPhones.

MetroPCS by T-Mobile

MetroPCS by T-Mobile has one of the best dollar-off discounts you'll find on Apple's new phones. When you switch to their prepaid network, you can get the iPhone XS for $899 ($100 off) and the iPhone XS Max for $999 ($100 off).

You must activate your iPhone (s) on the $50+ rate prepaid plan to take advantage of this deal.

US Mobile

Founded in 2015, US Mobile is an MVNO service that's putting some heat under the feet of mainstream networks. The carrier is offering anyone who brings an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR up to $400 off.

There are a few steps you must take to get the deal. First, you have to purchase US Mobile's Starter Kit ($3.99) and enter code "CHEAP100" during checkout. The kit contains a "Super LTE" SIM, which you'll insert into your iPhone. Upon activating service, you'll be prompted again to enter coupon code "CHEAP100", at which point you'll be done with the process.

The "Super LTE" SIM relies on Verizon's network for service. The deal is available to customers activating a new line or porting an existing number.