Chrome Now Lets You Mute Noisy Sites Forever: Here's How

Google is rolling out a new version of Google Chrome, Chrome 64, to Windows, Mac and Linux users, and it will allow you to finally make websites with noisy autoplaying videos shut up.

All you have to do is right click on a tab and click "mute site," and it will be permanently muted. No more mashing on the volume down button in the middle of an otherwise peaceful office. If you ever do want to watch a video on those sites, though, you'll still have to unmute it.

Additionally, Chrome 64 includes 53 security fixes including protections against Meltdown and Spectre. And, for Windows users, High Dynamic Range (HDR) support is here. HDR requires the user have a discrete GPU, the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and, of course, an HDR compatible monitor.

Chrome 64 is rolling out in the coming days, but you can force the update by going to settings or by restarting your instance of Chrome.

This article originally appeared on Laptop Mag.