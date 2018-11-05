Samsung’s Next Full-Screen Galaxy Spotted in Android Update

Another day, another hint that the Galaxy S10 will look dramatically different than Samsung’s current generation and kill the notch once and for all.



(Image credit: Ice Universe)

The image above — unearthed by reliable phone rumor wizard Ice Universe in the latest beta version of the Samsung Android Pie update — clearly shows a phone with no notch.

It also completely omits the hole that some people think the Samsung S10 will have. Instead, it is in line with the last month’s announcement by Samsung’s electronics display division and its new “Sensor Integrated Technology.”



The SIT display incorporates an ultra-sonic finger-under-display sensor, refined haptic feedback to make you feel buttons in areas of the display, sound on display, and a Under Panel Sensor, which theoretically includes a selfie camera that somehow can see through the screen. The slide presented by Samsung showed a display with no holes at all.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

In addition to this true full-screen display and under-display camera, one version of the Galaxy S10 will supposedly have 5G. There’s also the rumor that the lower end version of the Galaxy S10 will offer a flat screen, rather than a curved display.

The completely redesigned Samsung Galaxy S10 line is expected to debut at the Mobile World Congress 2019, which will be kick off next February in Barcelona, Spain.