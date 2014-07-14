How to Disable In-App Purchases in Android

It should be no surprise that kids today are more tech savvy than any previous generation. With that ability to manipulate our phones and tablets, seemingly since birth, also comes the ability to run up ridiculous bills by making in-app purchases. When asked if they want to purchase more lives for Candy Crush saga, of course they will say yes, if they can. But, with a few simple steps, you can stop that from happening.

1. Open the Google Play store.

2. Tap menu button. On most phones this is the set of lines in the upper left corner of the screen.

3. Tap Settings.

4. Tap "Require password for purchases." By default Android is set to request a password for purchases made 30 minutes apart or more.

5. Tap "For all purchases through Google Play on this device." This will also stop Junior from downloading new apps without your password.

