Google announces end of support for 1st and 2nd gen Nest Thermostats — what you need to know

Google has owned Nest for nearly 10 years, and the oldest smart thermostats made by the smart home company are set to lose their support later this year.

The company announced in a blog post today (April 25) that the first and second generation models of the Nest Learning Thermostats will lose support in October 2025, meaning most connected features will be disabled at that time.

Both generations predate Google's 2014 purchase of Nest, with the original thermostat launching in 2011, and its second iteration launching the following year. The first Google version — the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat — launched in 2015.

Since launching more than a decade ago, those initial releases have received fairly regular software updates, including a number of app redesigns and Google-ified changes.

Google's announcement notes that the older thermostats won't become bricks pasted to your wall even after support comes to an end. When software updates and Google cloud service access ends on October 25, 2025, those of you with a 1st or 2nd generation Nest won't be able to control the Thermostat via the Google Home app or Assistant.

Essentially, your older Nest thermostat will become a dumb thermostat with a nice screen to control temperature and scheduling.

Google says that it will reach out via email with deals for those who are rocking the old thermostats. In the United States, Google is offering a $130 discount for upgrading to the fourth generation Nest, which normally costs $280 For our Canadian neighbors, the discount is CA$160 off.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No such luck in the EU

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, for those in Europe, there hasn't been a new Nest there in at least a decade. And according to Google, there are no plans to release a new Nest thermostat in that region. So the European 2nd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is the most recent model, with its support ending in October.

Google actually recommends seeking out a third-party device that is compatible with Google Home. There is a 50% discount on the Tado Smart Thermostat X for owners of the older units. You could also peruse our picks for the best smart thermostats.

It's a sad trend for Google's Nest devices as the company recently discontinued the Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, as well as the Nest x Yale smart Lock. Again, Google directs customers to look into third-party devices that work with Google Home to replace those offerings.

In fairness, Google initially offered a five-year update commitment to the older Nest devices, and they have managed to survive much longer than that — a near miracle in the graveyard that is Google products and platforms.