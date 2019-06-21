Early Prime Day Deal: $20 Off Roku Streaming Players

Streaming devices are going to play a massive role on Amazon Prime Day. During last year's Prime Day event, the Amazon Fire TV Stick was the most sold device. Unfortunately, none of Amazon's streaming devices are currently on sale.

However, some of our favorite Roku streamers are on sale. Roku's streamers are already affordable, but Walmart and Amazon are giving a few of Roku's devices up to a $20 price cut. These devices will definitely be a few bucks cheaper on Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — here's what you can buy right now.

Best Roku Deals

Of the devices on sale, the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K and the Roku Ultra 4K are both Editor's Choice winners. They offer an excellent variety of apps and content to stream using Roku's easy-to-use operating system.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That's not to say the Streaming Stick is a bad buy, but keep in mind it's limited to 1080p streams only.

Like we said, all three devices are likely to be a few bucks cheaper on Prime Day, but if you don't mind a $5 difference, today's deals are solid on their own