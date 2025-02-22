I shot over 200 photos with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13 — here’s the winner

One phone that’s surprised me most this year is the OnePlus 13. The cameras are much improved, which allows it to ditch that stigma about OnePlus phones often underperforming. Yet, it faces its toughest challenge to date with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

That’s why a 200 photo shootout with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13 is necessary in order to definitively say which is the best camera phone you can buy right now. In my previous 200 photo shootout between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12, it was a one-sided affair win for Samsung.

Things have changed between the two, as they both get their usual year-over-year upgrades. For the OnePlus 13, it’s fashioned with a 50MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 32MP selfie cam. Two of its biggest areas of improvement are low light and telephoto, so it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung’s flagship features a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie.

In standard fashion, I take all the same photos with the two phones in hand and then go back to my computer to inspect their side-by-side differences on a monitor. That way, I can really pixel peep to see which of these best Android phone contenders produce the better photos.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: daytime

Image 1 of 12

Honestly, you can’t go wrong with either phone when you’re snapping up pics with their main cameras. There’s a lot to like about them in the first set of shots with the colorful sculpture by the train station.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s brighter, overall picture certainly stands out looking at the two side-by-side — more so when I look closer at the shadowed parts behind the sculpture as the bushes behind it are more exposed. However, you can argue that it looks a tad overexposed. In contrast, I’ll give the OnePlus 13 credit for matching it in the details department and having more contrast that makes the colors look more vibrant.

Due to its balanced exposure and deeper colors, I’ll give this one to the OnePlus 13.

Winner: OnePlus 13

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: ultrawide

Image 1 of 16

Both ultrawide cameras have a field of view of 120-degrees. In more pictures than one, however, the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to capture more of the scene. Regardless, they’re very close to one another in the first shots down by Bryant Park overlooking 6 Avenue.

When I zoom into parts of the photos, I can see there’s a little more definition to the details with the OnePlus 13. You can see it in the Whole Food Market sign and the brickwork with the building on the left. It’s a close call in my opinion, but it can go either way.

Winner: tie

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: dynamic range

Image 1 of 16

Judging the photos above solely on their dynamic range performance, I notice that both phones do an exceptional job of boosting the shadows. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra handles the highlights a smidge better by toning down the exposure to preserve the details there. You can see it in the first two sets of photos overlooking the frozen pond, as the sun peeking through the trees isn’t as blown out.

The OnePlus 13’s dynamic range is still really good, and in some cases, the stronger contrast look of its photos make them appealing to the eye. However, it struggles in neutralizing bright spots.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: colors

Image 1 of 10

Both phones clearly have an affinity for saturated colors. All colors of the produce in the first set prove this without a doubt, as they reproduce colors with deep saturation. I will admit that they make the photos pop to get my attention, but the thing that strikes me most is the red peppers on the top right shelf.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has this odd purple hue to them, which is more apparent when I look at what the OnePlus 13 delivers with its shot. Apart from that, all the colors in the shot appear identical.

Winner: OnePlus 13

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: macro

Image 1 of 10

Considering how the OnePlus 13’s ultrawide camera caught my attention for getting a little more detail in the shot of 6th Avenue earlier, it really has a more profound effect when capturing macro photos.

In my experience, I can get a tiny bit closer to subjects with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but I much prefer the OnePlus 13’s better definition. If you look closely at the everything bagel I snapped in the first set of shots above, Samsung applies an over-sharpening effect that makes it look too overprocessed — whereas the OnePlus 13 delivers excellent details and definition without the need to over-sharpen.

Winner: OnePlus 13

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. OnePlus 13: selfie

Image 1 of 6

Even though the OnePlus 13 has the wider selfie camera, it doesn’t come close to matching the richer, more detailed selfies from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. I shot the first set of selfies in a pretty shaded area in between two buildings, but while both phones overexpose the highlights to some degree, the OnePlus 13’s shot is much softer looking.

There’s substantially more definition from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, from my facial features down to the textures all around my jacket.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra