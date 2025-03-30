I shot over 200 photos with the iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16 — here’s the winner

I’m not sure how you feel about having just a single camera on a phone, it just doesn’t feel right in 2025. Yet, that’s exactly what you get with the iPhone 16e — which technically is the cheapest new iPhone you can buy, being the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE 2022.

That’s why I put the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 through my usual 200-photo shootout, to see which is the superior best camera phone contender. In my iPhone 16e review, I call out the night and day performance of its camera over the iPhone SE 2022. However, it’s missing that extra utility of an ultrawide camera.

That’s important to know because I say in my iPhone 16 review how its upgraded ultrawide camera finally gives it a proper macro mode to get even closer to subjects. Plus, it does add more detail and definition versus the prior iPhone 15.

Just as a refresher, the iPhone 16e packs a 48MP main camera. In contrast, the iPhone 16 pairs a similar 48MP main camera with a 12MP ultrawide. Additionally, both phones feature 12MP TrueDepth selfie cameras.

Like all of my previous 200 photo shootouts, I take both phones with me to shoot the same set images in automatic mode. I keep it this way because I want to show you what the quality is like if you’re just casually shooting. Later on, I take a look at their side-by-side comparisons on a monitor to see their differences.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Daytime

Image 1 of 14 iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

There’s barely any difference in any of the daytime shots I captured above. Take for instance the first set of the buildings nearby Bryant Park. When I zoom in, I can see how both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 capture the same level of detail — like the individual bricks all around the building.

Likewise, they cast the same exposure with the billboard of ‘A Minecraft Move’ down by Times Square. Considering the $200 spread between the cost of the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16, you’re clearly getting an excellent bang-for-the-buck deal with the iPhone 16e.

Winner: tie

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: dynamic range

Image 1 of 18 iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

In high-contrast scenes like the first set of shots down by Times Square, there’s a mixture of strong lighting — which is ideal for uncovering the dynamic range performance of a phone. Both phones deliver excellent contrast that capture my eyes, but I can see that the iPhone 16 slightly exposes the shadows a bit better. It’s not by much, but enough to take notice in most of the other shots.

Winner: iPhone 16

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: colors

Image 1 of 12 iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With the fresh produce all on the shelves at Whole Foods, it appears as though they produce similar colors. In fact, I can’t find much difference between them — including the rest of the shots I captured. I will say that there’s a little bit of saturation applied, especially with the red peppers along the top right shelf. It’s a bit much in my opinion, but the amount of saturation appears similar.

Winner: tie

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: low light

Image 1 of 22 iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I suspected that low light performance would be similar due to how they share the same main camera, but it’s absolutely clear that the iPhone 16 performs much better. This is the only category with an overwhelming winner.

Take the first set of nighttime photos of the tree in my backyard, which has minimal ambient lighting. While I’m still impressed by how well the iPhone 16e boosts the exposure of the shot to draw out the details of the tree and branches, the iPhone 16 simply does it better. It’s the same story for all the rest of the low light photos I captured.

Winner: iPhone 16

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: macro