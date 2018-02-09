Best Open-Box-TV Deals

Today's HDTVs come in all shapes and price points, but if you're looking to save a few extra bucks, nothing beats buying an open-box TV. Oftentimes, these TVs are purchased and returned within days.

The benefit for consumers is that retailers must then inspect the TVs and sell them at a discount, marking them as open-box TVs. It's a quick way to save hundreds of dollars on a big-screen TV you may not have been able to afford previously.



But make no mistake: Buying an open-box TV can be a nerve-racking experience. We're here to make the process a little easier and show you the best open-box deals online. So brush up on our buying advice, and check out the TV bargains we've rounded up below.

Sony XBR55X850D 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Price: $500

Save: $398

Returns: Backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy



The Sony XBR55X850D is an edge-lit LED TV with a 4K screen and HDR support. Thanks to Android TV, the XBR55X850Dgives you easy access to a range of apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more.

LG 65SJ8500 65-inch 4K Nano Cell HDTV

Price: $1,109.99

Save: $187

Returns: Backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy



This LG TV uses nano cell technology, which in addition to absorbing light and reflecting less glare, also displays 95 percent of the DCI P3 color gamut. By comparison, LG's W7 OLED displays 99 percent. Essentially, that means you're getting one of the best pictures possible.

LG 60UH7700 60-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Price: $779.41

Save: $278

Returns: Backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy



Not all smart TVs are built the same, and the LG 60UH7700 is proof of that. This 60-inch 4K set uses webOS 3.0 as its operating system, which gives you easy access to all of your favorite content on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Netflix. It also lets you control other LG smart appliances in your home via the TV's app.



LG OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Price: $1,317.52

Save: $379

Returns: Backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy



OLED TVs are fantastic because they provide eye-popping colors, perfect blacks and wide viewing angles. And now you can save hundreds on LG's OLED55C7P. Though it normally sells for $1,696.99, you can get an open-box model of this TV from $1,317. That's a savings of more than $350. In addition to delivering a pristine picture, the TV sports a superslim profile and supports both Dolby Vision HDR and the newer HLG HDR format.

Samsung QN55Q7C Curved 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV

Price: $1,428.04

Save: $369

Returns: Backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy



Looking for the most immersive TV experience possible? The Samsung QN55Q7C features a curved panel and boasts Samsung's QLED technology, which delivers better contrast than traditional TVs. This 55-inch set supports HDR content and comes with Samsung's One Connect Box, which keeps your A/V gear away from your TV for a clutter-free look.