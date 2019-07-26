Best Mac Antivirus Software 2019

Best Mac Antivirus Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac's top-shelf malware detection and barely there system impact make it the best antivirus solution. View Site

After evaluating eight free and paid antivirus products, we've chosen Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac ($40 per year) as the best antivirus for Mac. It had a nearly invisible impact on system performance, and it caught all malware.

Avast Free Mac Security is our favorite free option, as it provided nearly perfect malware protection and an easy-to-use interface with an imperceptible performance hit.

You do need an antivirus program on your Mac. Recent years have seen more Mac malware and adware than ever before, from Trojans to targeted attacks, supply-chain attacks like the XcodeGhost attack and even encrypting ransomware.

Latest Security Alerts and Threats

— Apple released a slew of security updates for all its devices, including Macs, iPhones and iPads, Apple Watches and Apple TVs. ADVICE: Install the updates on your Apple gear.

— A flaw in the Bluetooth protocol undermines the anti-tracking safeguards built into iOS and some other modern operating systems. Windows and Macs are also affected, but Android devices don't have this issue. ADVICE: Turn off Bluetooth on your smartphone or laptop when you're not using it.

— Widely used chat provider Slack's 2015 data breach was worse than initially feared — the attackers managed to decrypt user passwords. ADVICE: If you signed up for Slack in 2015 or earlier, and you haven't changed your password since, Slack will force you to change it next time you log in.

How We Tested

To find the best antivirus for Mac desktops and laptops, we evaluate ease of use, interface and performance impact, we installed each AV program on the same Late 2013 MacBook Pro with Retina Display running macOS 10.12 Sierra. It was powered by a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 processor and had 8GB of RAM and 70GB of data stored on a 512GB SSD.

We conducted our own tests in July and August 2017 based on how much each antivirus product affected our laptop's performance. To do this, we used our custom OpenOffice benchmark, which matches 20,000 names and addresses in a spreadsheet. We measured how long it took to run a quick scan and a full scan while the laptop crunched numbers in the background.

We assessed how easy each program was to use and the number of useful extra features it offered (including free add-on software). To gauge how effective each package was at stopping malware, we used the results of evaluations conducted in May 2017 by AV-TEST, a well-regarded independent product-testing lab in Germany, and results from other tests conducted in July 2017 by AV-Comparatives, a similarly well-respected firm in Austria.

Best Mac Antivirus

Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac Best Mac Antivirus Reasons to Buy Perfect malware detection Minimal system impact Parental controls Reasons to Avoid Dense menu design Visit Site

Kaspersky Internet Security is the best antivirus for Macs because it offers both the lowest system impact and some of the best malware-detection rates recorded. It even provides extra security features, including parental controls and options to lock down your webcam and stop websites from tracking your browsing activity. If you're willing to pay to protect your Mac from malware, Kaspersky Internet Security is the best option available.

Best Free Mac Antivirus

Avast Free Mac Security Best Free Mac Antivirus Reasons to Buy Free Excellent malware protection Nearly no system impact in background Password manager included Reasons to Avoid Packs bloatware Avast Free Mac Security ? Visit Site at AVAST Software

Avast Free Mac Security caught 99.9 percent of all malware, packs in a password manager, barely leaves a smudge on system impact and doesn't charge a dime. If only it caught 100 percent of malware, as Kaspersky did.

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac Reasons to Buy Perfect malware detection Ransomware protection Elegant modern design Parental controls Reasons to Avoid Highest passive system impact Techradar 35% off Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac $38.99 /year ? Visit Site at Bitdefender

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac is one of only a few solutions we tested that offers perfect malware detection. Further, its modern, streamlined interface places on-demand scans front and center. Bitdefender has dropped from first place, though, because its system-impact scores don't match the flawless marks posted by Kaspersky.

Norton 360 Deluxe may offer excellent protection, but it charges more (after the first year) than its competitors do, without offering as many perks. Norton AntiVirus Plus offers similar protection for a single Mac, but with fewer perks. Still, both have always-on-call customer support.

AVG Antivirus for Mac Reasons to Buy Excellent malware protection Free Easy-to-use design Reasons to Avoid No special features Comparatively high background impact AVG Antivirus for Mac ? Visit Site at AVG Technologies

If you're looking for the best antivirus for Mac without having to pay, AVG AntiVirus for Mac is not too shabby, with its 99.9 percent detection rate and easy-to-use design. Unfortunately, other free competitors provide extras (Sophos with parental controls, Avast's password manager) that AVG does not.

Best for Families

Sophos Home Best for Families Reasons to Buy Free Remote manageability Parental controls Low system impact Reasons to Avoid Competitors beat it on malware detection Sophos Home Premium $50 Sophos Home Free ? Visit Site at Sophos

With Sophos Home for Mac's simple interface and low system-performance impact, you'll barely realize the program is shielding you until you need it. Anyone with young children at home will find Sophos' parental controls useful, as they allow for remote scans and checks, and let you block sites by category. Sophos even keeps a log of when users try to reach banned pages. This program's major drawback, though, is its lackluster malware-detection rate.

Avira Free Antivirus for Mac Reasons to Buy Free Solid malware protection Reasons to Avoid Notable system impact during full scans Avira Free Antivirus for Mac ? Visit Site at Avira

Once our favorite, Avira Free Antivirus for Mac is no longer the best antivirus for Mac. That's because it is a hair shy of perfection in its malware detection, and fell behind in system-performance testing, earning some of the higher performance impacts recorded.

McAfee Antivirus Plus Reasons to Buy Unlimited accounts Familiar user interface Reasons to Avoid Sparse special features for paid service Unproven detection rates McAfee® AntiVirus Plus $39.99 ? Visit Site at McAfee

While McAfee's unlimited licenses mean you can support a whole family of Macs (and PCs and Android devices, too), this program's lack of special features (for a paid version) make it hard to recommend. Further, we don't have malware-detection testing scores for McAfee, so its protection powers are unproven.