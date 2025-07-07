Is NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro worth it?

NordVPN is the best VPN on the makret based on our testing, and not just because of its speed, reliability, or unblocking capabilities, although they are impressive. What really sets this provider apart is its wide range of privacy and security tools. One such feature is Threat Protection Pro, which adds an extra layer of protection by blocking malware, phishing domains, trackers, and ads in real time.

However, this service is not included in NordVPN’s basic subscription. To use it, you need to subscribe to or upgrade to a higher-tier plan, such as NordVPN Plus. With this being said, you can upgrade now for as little as $0.85 per month more than NordVPN Basic, with an extra 4 months and an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 thrown in for free thanks to NordVPN's exclusive deal.

This article breaks down what Threat Protection Pro actually does and how it performs in the real world when compared to the antivirus protection offered by other VPN providers like ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and ProtonVPN, as well as dedicated antivirus software. Can it replace a standalone antivirus, or is it just a useful add-on, and is the small extra cost for the upgrade really worth it?

How does Threat Protection Pro compare to other VPNs?

NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro combines a malicious domain blocker, anti-phishing protection, ad and tracker blocking, a real-time malware scanner, and even scam and fraud alerts, all rolled into one integrated suite.

While some competing VPNs offer similar tools, they’re often limited in scope or spread across separate features that don’t work as seamlessly together. Such a bundled approach might give NordVPN an edge when it comes to delivering advanced threat protection right out of the box.

But Threat Protection Pro doesn’t just stop threats at the DNS level, unlike most VPNs. It actively scans downloads, blocks malicious websites, and alerts you to shady activity before it becomes a problem. This feature works whether you’re connected to a VPN server or not, which is a huge plus.

In our testing, Threat Protection Pro blocked 78% of phishing sites and 56% of malware domains, outperforming all other VPN-based tools we tested. That’s a total of 134 blocked threats, which is nearly three times what the next best VPN managed to block.

On the other hand, ExpressVPN’s Threat Manager did a decent job as a DNS-based blocker for ads, trackers, and malware, but it’s limited in depth. While it does offer extra tools like ID Alerts, data removal, and even ID theft insurance, it only blocked 44% of phishing and 10% of malware threats in our tests.

Comparatively, Surfshark offers a comprehensive privacy suite, including Alternative ID, Clean Web, and Antivirus tools, which, on paper, could be particularly beneficial for privacy-conscious users. However, its actual threat-blocking performance was modest, detecting only 34% of phishing and 16% of malware in our latest testing round.

Then, there's Proton VPN, which only caught 14% of phishing sites and 34% of malware. Its NetShield, just like PIA’s MACE, is a straightforward DNS-level filter that blocks known ads, trackers, and some malware domains. They’re both lightweight and easy to use, but in terms of effectiveness, they lag behind Threat Protection Pro.

While most VPNs now offer some form of ad or tracker blocking, NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro stands out for its depth, accuracy, and real-time scanning. It doesn’t just block threats; it actively hunts them. If serious security is your top priority, it’s the most complete VPN-based protection currently available.

Is NordVPN's antivirus better than a dedicated antivirus?

With integrated tools like NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro gaining traction, one might ask whether a standalone antivirus is still necessary. After all, NordVPN claims its tool has already blocked over 300 million scams this year alone.

It was also included in AV-Comparatives’ respected 2024 Anti-Phishing test, alongside heavyweight antivirus names such as Kaspersky, McAfee, and Bitdefender.

In that test, NordVPN achieved an 85% phishing protection rate. While that’s impressive for a VPN-integrated tool, it still trails behind the established leaders: Bitdefender scored 89%, McAfee 92%, and Kaspersky led the pack at 95%.

This was further supported by our own internal testing, which employed a similar methodology, and the results aligned with those of AV-Comparatives, confirming that Threat Protection Pro delivers strong, if not top-tier, protection.

That said, there’s a difference between solid phishing defense and comprehensive antivirus coverage. While NordVPN excels at blocking malicious domains, ads, trackers, and scam sites, it doesn’t go as far as monitoring local system behavior, which is a key feature in detecting zero-day threats or advanced malware strains. That’s an area where traditional antivirus tools still have the upper hand.

Is Threat Protection Pro worth it?

Based on our testing, Threat Protection Pro delivers the strongest VPN-integrated cybersecurity currently available, outperforming similar tools from ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and Proton VPN. It blocks phishing domains, malware, scam sites, trackers, and intrusive ads, and does so even when the VPN isn’t actively connected.

However, Threat Protection Pro isn’t a full replacement for dedicated antivirus software. Unlike traditional antivirus tools like Bitdefender, Kaspersky, or McAfee, it doesn’t monitor local system behavior or detect sophisticated, zero-day threats. For users who frequently download files, use external drives, or are exposed to targeted attacks, a standalone antivirus remains essential.

That’s where pricing becomes a deciding factor. A quality antivirus typically adds another $30–$60 per year, on top of your VPN subscription. For users who want both, that cost can add up quickly.

However, for everyday users who mainly browse, stream, shop, and use email, Threat Protection Pro provides solid, real-time protection at a fraction of the cost. In fact, it’s available for just $0.85 more per month with the NordVPN Plus plan, and if you subscribe new you can also claim a $20 Amazon voucher.

It’s an affordable all-in-one security upgrade that makes sense for many users who want simplicity without sacrificing safety.

