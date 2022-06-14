FAQs

What are Bitdefender coupon codes? Bitdefender coupon codes are vouchers that can help lower the price of a Bitdefender product or subscription. When available, Bitdefender coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.

Does Bitdefender offer coupons? Whether it's a coupon code, mail-in rebate, or good old fashioned price drop, you should never pay full price for your antivirus program. Bitdefender coupon codes are very common and can take over 50% off the price of your subscription.

What are the most popular Bitdefender plans? Bitdefender offers a wide range of plans at different price points. In our Bitdefender antivirus review, we named its antivirus program one of the best plans if you're on a budget and have no kids. Some of the company's other plans include:

Bitdefender Ultimate Security Plus: Priced at $239.99, Ultimate Security Plus offers complete protection for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Features in this package include bank/credit card transaction alerts, 401K plan/investment account monitoring, credit monitoring (three bureaus), identity theft insurance, identity theft protection, unlimited premium VPN, password manager, and more.

Priced at $239.99, Ultimate Security Plus offers complete protection for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Features in this package include bank/credit card transaction alerts, 401K plan/investment account monitoring, credit monitoring (three bureaus), identity theft insurance, identity theft protection, unlimited premium VPN, password manager, and more. Bitdefender Ultimate Security: Priced at $179.99, Ultimate Security offers the same features as Security Plus, but lacks bank/credit card transaction alerts as well as 401K plan/investment account monitoring.

Priced at $179.99, Ultimate Security offers the same features as Security Plus, but lacks bank/credit card transaction alerts as well as 401K plan/investment account monitoring. Bitdefender Premium Security: Priced at $159.99, Premium Security offers the same protections as Ultimate Security, but lacks the identity theft protection, identity theft insurance, credit monitoring, and more.

Bitdefender hints and tips

In addition to Bitdefender coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Bitdefender.

You can try before you buy with Bitdefender's 30-day free trial.

Bitdefender often has price cuts on its plans throughout the year, so keep your eyes peeled for big discounts.

Bitdefender Toolbox is Bitdefender's pack of security tools and apps for desktop and mobile that's free to download and use.

Follow Bitdefender's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay in the loop and get access to offers and promos.

How to use Bitdefender coupon codes

Bitdefender coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding a plan(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Directly below the product/service you're buying, you'll see a section that says "Do you have a coupon code?" Click on the text, manually enter your coupon in the provided field, and click on "Apply Coupon" to activate your coupon code. Once you've entered your coupon code, the discount will be immediately shown.