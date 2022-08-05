Norton coupon codes for August 2022
What are Norton coupon codes?
The Norton website doesn't accept coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on a Norton products and services. When available, Norton dels can help lower the cost of plans/services. Likewise, the Norton website is known for offering discounts as are authorized resellers.
What is LifeLock by Norton?
LifeLock by Norton is an identity theft protection service. It monitors and alerts you to identity threats you could miss like payday loans or crimes committed in your name. It also provides $1 million coverage for lawyers and experts if needed to help fix identity theft that occurs while a LifeLock member.
What are the most popular Norton services?
Norton offers a wide range of plans and services for all types of users. Some of the company's most popular plans include:
- All-in-one plans: These products provide a suite of services to take care of many of your computing needs. They include Norton 360 Deluxe, Norton 360 with Lifelock Select, Norton 360 with Lifelock Advantage, and Norton 360 with Lifelock Ultimate Plus.
- Antivirus plans: These plans keep your PC or mobile device free from online threats. They include Norton Antivirus Plus, Norton 360 Standard, Norton 360 for Gamers, and Norton Mobile Security for Android/iOS.
- Privacy: These products are made to keep your identity safe online. They include Norton Secure VPN, Norton AntiTrack, and more.
What is Norton's refund policy?
Norton will cancel, return, and refund any services you're not happy with it. If you purchase an annual subscription, it's eligible for a full refund, if requested within 60-days of the date of purchase. Meanwhile, the purchase of a monthly subscription is eligible for a full refund, if requested within 14-days of the date of purchase. You can learn more details via the Norton website (opens in new tab).
Norton hints and tips
There are various ways to save money at Norton. They include:
- Test Norton's free trials: Norton offers free trials of select services. Althought most of the trials are for just 7 days, you can take advantage of these trials to see which Norton product is right for you.
- Sign up for multi-year plans: Since there are no Norton coupon codes — one of the best ways to maximize your savings is by signing up for extended plans.
- Watch out for add-on services: While there's a benefit to add-on services, it can be easy to forget how much each add-on costs, especially when it comes time to renew. Make sure to periodically check your subscriptions and remove any add-ons you're no longer using.
How to use Norton coupon codes
The Norton website doesn't accept coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your subscription. New users can usually find discounts when signing up for multiple years of service. Traditional Notron deals from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon can also knock up to 50% off subscriptions.
What are the best Norton services?
Norton 360 Deluxe: This is the virus protection most consumers need. It includes a password manager, backup software, online storage, parental controls, unlimited VPN service, and three different levels of identity protection — not to mention reliable malware protection. In our Norton 360 Deluxe review, we called it the most complete security (and privacy) suite around.
LifeLock by Norton: Protect your computer, mobile device, and identity with this software suite. In our LifeLock with Norton 360 review, we said it offers an irresistible combination of identity-theft-protection and antivirus software. It also keeps an eye on your bank, investment, and credit card accounts, which is great for those who frequently shop online.
Norton Mobile Security: Norton Mobile Security is a one-stop shop for securing your Android device. We've named it one of the best Android antivirus apps around offering everything from malware scanning and web protection to identity insurance and dark web monitoring. Read our full Norton Mobile Security review for more details on the service.
About Norton
From virus protection to password managers, Norton is one of the biggest companies when it comes to protecting your identity and your computer. The company was founded in 1982 by Peter Norton. One of Peter Norton Computing's biggest products was Norton Utilities, which was a software suite designed to optimize PC performance. In 1990, the company was acquired by Symantec. Years later, Broadcom announced it would acquire the Enterprise Security software division of Symantec. Thereafter, the company adopted the NortonLifeLock name. Today, Norton is responsible for providing some of the best antivirus software. This page will show you how to use Norton coupon codes to save on Norton products, subscriptions, and services.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.