FAQs

What are Norton coupon codes? The Norton website doesn't accept coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on a Norton products and services. When available, Norton dels can help lower the cost of plans/services. Likewise, the Norton website is known for offering discounts as are authorized resellers.

What is LifeLock by Norton? LifeLock by Norton is an identity theft protection service. It monitors and alerts you to identity threats you could miss like payday loans or crimes committed in your name. It also provides $1 million coverage for lawyers and experts if needed to help fix identity theft that occurs while a LifeLock member.

What are the most popular Norton services? Norton offers a wide range of plans and services for all types of users. Some of the company's most popular plans include:

All-in-one plans: These products provide a suite of services to take care of many of your computing needs. They include Norton 360 Deluxe, Norton 360 with Lifelock Select, Norton 360 with Lifelock Advantage, and Norton 360 with Lifelock Ultimate Plus.

Antivirus plans: These plans keep your PC or mobile device free from online threats. They include Norton Antivirus Plus, Norton 360 Standard, Norton 360 for Gamers, and Norton Mobile Security for Android/iOS.

Privacy: These products are made to keep your identity safe online. They include Norton Secure VPN, Norton AntiTrack, and more.

What is Norton's refund policy? Norton will cancel, return, and refund any services you're not happy with it. If you purchase an annual subscription, it's eligible for a full refund, if requested within 60-days of the date of purchase. Meanwhile, the purchase of a monthly subscription is eligible for a full refund, if requested within 14-days of the date of purchase. You can learn more details via the Norton website (opens in new tab).

Norton hints and tips

There are various ways to save money at Norton. They include:

Test Norton's free trials: Norton offers free trials of select services. Althought most of the trials are for just 7 days, you can take advantage of these trials to see which Norton product is right for you.

Sign up for multi-year plans: Since there are no Norton coupon codes — one of the best ways to maximize your savings is by signing up for extended plans.

Watch out for add-on services: While there's a benefit to add-on services, it can be easy to forget how much each add-on costs, especially when it comes time to renew. Make sure to periodically check your subscriptions and remove any add-ons you're no longer using.

How to use Norton coupon codes

The Norton website doesn't accept coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your subscription. New users can usually find discounts when signing up for multiple years of service. Traditional Notron deals from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon can also knock up to 50% off subscriptions.

What are the best Norton services?

(Image credit: Norton)

Norton 360 Deluxe: This is the virus protection most consumers need. It includes a password manager, backup software, online storage, parental controls, unlimited VPN service, and three different levels of identity protection — not to mention reliable malware protection. In our Norton 360 Deluxe review, we called it the most complete security (and privacy) suite around.

LifeLock by Norton: Protect your computer, mobile device, and identity with this software suite. In our LifeLock with Norton 360 review, we said it offers an irresistible combination of identity-theft-protection and antivirus software. It also keeps an eye on your bank, investment, and credit card accounts, which is great for those who frequently shop online.

Norton Mobile Security: Norton Mobile Security is a one-stop shop for securing your Android device. We've named it one of the best Android antivirus apps around offering everything from malware scanning and web protection to identity insurance and dark web monitoring. Read our full Norton Mobile Security review for more details on the service.