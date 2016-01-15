Amazon Prime Cut to $73 for Two Days Only

Whether you want free shipping on the things you buy or access to lots of free movies, TV and music, Amazon is offering a sizable discount on Amazon Prime. Normally $99 per year, you can now sign up for just $73, as well as get the first 30 days free. The catch? You have to sign up between Jan. 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT and Jan. 17, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Amazon has lowered the price for its membership program to promote the Amazon Original Series, Mozart in the Jungle. It recently won two Golden Globe awards for Best TV Show, Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Gael Garcia Bernal. In addition to the savings, Amazon is making both seasons of the show free for streaming to Prime and non-Prime members for the two days of the sale.



Amazon's original programming has been on the rise over the last couple of years. Transparent, starring Jeffrey Tambor, won several Emmys in 2015, including Lead Actor and Directing in a Comedy Series. And Ridley Scott's Man in the High Castle has been nominated for the Critics Choice Television Awards 2016 for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.



If you act quickly, for $73 you'll get access to free one- or two-day shipping, Prime Instant Video and Prime Music, early access to Lightning Deals, and the Kindle Lending Library, among other things. Plus, you'll enjoy 20 percent off new, physical video games between the preo-rder period and the first two weeks after a game's release.