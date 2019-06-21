Better Than Prime Day: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Now $175 Off

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's premium tablet with a sticker shock inducing $999 price tag. It's likely to be on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — we've spotted an excellent deal you can get right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) on sale for $824. That's $175 off and the best price we've ever seen for this base configuration. Even if it does go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, we doubt it will be significantly cheaper than today's price.

If you need more storage, Amazon is slashing the price of other models as well.

Sister site LaptopMag rated the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an Editor's Choice purchase. Its 2732 x 2048 IPS Retina display features a 120Hz refresh rate, which combined makes everything from games to movie pop off the screen. The tablet's four-speaker audio system is also louder and clearer than competing tablets like the Surface Pro 6.

When it comes to performance, the iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip crushes the competition smoking the Surface Pro 6 and the XPS 13 in our Geekbench 4 testing. In terms of battery life, you get a little over 13 hours on a full charge, which again beats the Surface Pro 6 by almost 4 hours.

These iPad Pro sales don't typically last long, so snag this deal while you can.