Amazon's Never-Discounted Fire TVs Are Finally on Sale

The Amazon Fire TV is one of the best streaming devices on the market, but you'll almost never see them on sale. Until now.

Available as a set-top box or as a USB dongle, the devices haven't been on sale since Black Friday 2016. Even on Prime Day, when we expected modest price cuts, both devices remained at list price.

All that changes today. Amazon is offering refurb models of its Fire TV Stick and Fire TV — backed by the same 1-year warranty issued with new models — for $34.99 ($5 off) and $84.99 ($5 off), respectively. For even bigger savings, Amazon offers a new Fire TV bundled with an AmazonBasics 35-Mile HDTV Antenna for $99.99 ($16 off).

The Fire TV Stick is essentially an Amazon Fire TV in HDMI-stick form. It packs a dual-core CPU, 8GB of storage space, and comes with an Alexa capable remote, which can be used for voice search. It doesn't support 4K streams nor can it play all games available in Amazon's app store.

The Fire TV supports 4K streaming, offers a microSD card slot for additional storage, and includes the same Alexa-friendly remote as the Fire TV Stick. It's a bit more flexible in that in includes an Ethernet port, digital audio out port, USB connectivity, and offers a smoother experience with gaming apps than the TV Stick can't play.

The ultimate cord cutters bundle, this Fire TV comes with Amazon's 35-mile HDTV antenna, which can receive over-the-air HD transmissions of your favorite stations like NBC, ABC, and CBS. The bundle also includes a 6-foot AmazonBasics HDMI cable.

If you're still uncertain whether to go stick or set-top box, we break out the main differences for you.