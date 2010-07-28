Trending

Batteries to be Recharged by Shaking

By

So will this make vibration toys self-sustaining?

A Japanese manufacturer has developed a prototype battery that can be recharged by shaking it. Brother Industries Ltd. has produced a Vibration-Powered Generating Battery that is an induction generator and double layer capacitor in a battery-shaped case, according to Hideyoshi Kume of Nikkei Electronics. Prototypes include:

 - a AA-sized one that combines the generator and capacitor into one case for a low voltage

 - higher voltage AA and AAA-sized versions with separate cases for the generator and the capacitors

Brother Industries aims to "semipermanently eliminate the need to replace batteries and contribute to reducing the amount of wastes" with this new product. Or in other words, slash the battery budget and electric bill of most consumers. The company wants to see its battery powering low-power consumption devices including remotes, LED flashlights and garage door openers.

Brother Industries will premier its vibration-powered generating battery at Techno-frontier 2010, an exhibition that will run from July 21 to 23, 2010 in Tokyo. There is still no word on the availability.

Topics

Futuristic
32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hack__you 28 July 2010 14:57
    Yes! Self-sustaining vibrat....ing gamepads
    Reply
  • bebangs 28 July 2010 14:58
    now i need a vibrator to recharge these batteries. ^_^
    Reply
  • mman74 28 July 2010 15:00
    Wow! The perpetual powered vibrator!
    Reply
  • CTPAHHIK 28 July 2010 16:03
    A battery like that for cell phone would be great. AA or AAA, not sure. I can always walk over to charger and get a fresh set.
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 28 July 2010 16:10
    ideal battery for wii-mote and playstation move
    Reply
  • Pailin 28 July 2010 17:34
    Just leave them on the washing machine now and then ~_^
    Reply
  • weirdguy99 28 July 2010 18:50
    I've had this technology in my torch for over 3 years now..what is with Tom's and old news.
    Reply
  • sot010174 28 July 2010 19:09
    I bet Duracell will buy the patent and will cease to allow production of any device of that kind. Lol
    Reply
  • Griffolion 28 July 2010 19:12
    Have this company just stumbled upon perpetual motion? With all the comments about female masturbation devices, i think they may just have broken the 2nd law of thermodynamics... lol
    Reply
  • twu 28 July 2010 20:13
    That will help electric cars, specially offroad.
    Reply