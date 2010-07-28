Batteries to be Recharged by Shaking

A Japanese manufacturer has developed a prototype battery that can be recharged by shaking it. Brother Industries Ltd. has produced a Vibration-Powered Generating Battery that is an induction generator and double layer capacitor in a battery-shaped case, according to Hideyoshi Kume of Nikkei Electronics. Prototypes include:

- a AA-sized one that combines the generator and capacitor into one case for a low voltage

- higher voltage AA and AAA-sized versions with separate cases for the generator and the capacitors

Brother Industries aims to "semipermanently eliminate the need to replace batteries and contribute to reducing the amount of wastes" with this new product. Or in other words, slash the battery budget and electric bill of most consumers. The company wants to see its battery powering low-power consumption devices including remotes, LED flashlights and garage door openers.

Brother Industries will premier its vibration-powered generating battery at Techno-frontier 2010, an exhibition that will run from July 21 to 23, 2010 in Tokyo. There is still no word on the availability.