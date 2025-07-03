Gardeners urged to sprinkle chilli powder in the yard this summer — and it’s not as strange as it sounds

Summer is officially underway, and the ideal time to get outdoors and enjoy your beautiful backyard.

And it seems like we’re not the only ones taking advantage of the warm weather, and feasting in your backyard.

If you enjoy watching different bird species, including hummingbirds frequent your yard, you might want to get out the spice.

This is because gardeners are being urged to sprinkle chilli powder in their yard this summer — and it’s not just for our cooking!

In fact, there’s actually an important reason for this. Here’s why.

Use chilli powder to safeguard hungry birds

A bird feeder with seven birds feeding on it (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to experts, adding chilli powder alongside bird food will deter other animals from eating their precious food.

This is especially important during summer months when food is scarce, and birds are struggling to find food for themselves.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s more, July and August are the prime months when an abundance of chicks would have been born, who are in desperate need of feeding.

Trouble is, once you leave out bird food, it’s inevitable for other animals such as squirrels and foxes to try and steal it.

Surprisingly, chilli powder is a quick and affordable method to keep predators at bay. And while we might enjoy adding a spicy kick to our dishes, it turns out pests hate the strong smell.

Garden Guru Squirrel-proof Feeder: $28 at Amazon This cage is designed for small birds to slip in between the bars, while keeping larger birds and squirrels out. The durable metal cage is built with premium coated steel for rust resistance and is waterproof and easy to set up. It measures 8 inches tall, with a 7-inch diameter.

Keep predators out with spice

Hummingbird feeding on garden feeder (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When you’re leaving out bird food on a table, bowl or feeder, simply sprinkle chilli powder or flakes over the food.

This won’t harm the birds at all, but will do well to keep squirrels away — leaving all the food to the hungry birds.

In fact, chilli powder is a great, non-toxic deterrent for most pests such as ants.

“As well as disliking the smell of chilli powder, it can also irritate the ants’ skin making it a good deterrent,” states an expert at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk.

“Either sprinkle the powder or create a spray. However, be careful with this if you have children or pets. Chilli powder on little hands or paws can lead to problems.”

So if you want to safeguard birds in your yard, you might have to delve into your kitchen spice rack this summer.