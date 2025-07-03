Is this the perfect iced coffee cup? I put my cold brew in the Ninja Sip Perfect travel cup, and it kept it cool all day
So hot, it's cool
Thanks to Ninja, I can now enjoy my morning caffeine fix in a heatwave without sipping a scalding cup of coffee. Having previously tested Ninja’s Sip Perfect coffee mug, designed to keep drinks at the perfect drinkable temperature, I had an ingenious idea. If it can keep my coffee hot, surely it can keep it cold.
I had high hopes that Ninja’s new travel mug, launched at the end of 2024, would keep my iced latte at the ideal temperature without it turning lukewarm. So, I grabbed my kitchen thermometer and put it to the test.
The Ninja Sip Perfect insulated cup is available in the 12oz and 16oz size at Amazon in an assortment of colorways. I have the 16oz version in white, but quite fancy the Rose Quartz colorway. The Ninja Sip Perfect takes your hot drink, turns it into the right drinkable temperature in minutes, and then keeps it there for hours. But, it can also keep your drinks chilled, making it a great multi-tasking buy.
The chill factor
I started by making an iced latte and then poured it into the Ninja Sip Perfect, which holds 16oz of fluid. I then measured the temperature of the drink using my ThermoWorks One thermometer, and continued to do so every 30 minutes for a total of three hours. By the end of my experiment, I really needed that latte!
Time (minutes)
Temperature °C
Temperature °F
On making
10
50
30
9.5
49.1
60
10.3
50.54
90
10.4
50.72
120
10.6
51.08
180
11
51.8
240
11.8
53.24
I was impressed with the results. Over the three hours, the temperature rose by only 3.24°F (1.8°C), with the largest increase of 1.42°F(0.8°C) occurring during the final 30 minutes.
And when tasting the iced drink, it was still incredibly chilled, as I was after having my first few sips.
What I love so much about Ninja’s Sip Perfect is that it makes it possible to enjoy an iced coffee on the go. Take it on a car journey, pop it into your rucksack, or, like me, just enjoy it at your desk. What’s more, you can save a dollar or two on takeout coffees. Now, that is refreshing.
