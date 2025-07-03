Freepik is now offering unlimited AI image generations — here's why that makes it so good

The AI space is fiercely competitive. However, while the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini have an iron grip on the industry, there are some strong competitors coming in to take up space.

One of those growing in popularity is Freepik. An image and video generator, Freepik has been going since 2010 and has built up a strong following. Offering a range of features, Freepik just got more tempting with a big update.

On both its Premium+ and Premium Pro plans, you can now get unlimited image generations. That means a truly unlimited amount with absolutely no caps on usage.

This is especially useful as Freepik is an aggregator. That means it offers the ability to make images and videos using the models of Google, ChatGPT, Kling and more. In other words, you’re getting access to all of the biggest image and video models in one subscription.

Which plan is better for you?

Unlimited image generation & editing. Zero credits - YouTube Watch On

While this deal is available under two different plans, only one of them is really worth choosing for the majority of people.

That’s because the Pro plan costs an absolutely whopping $250 a month. That includes the unlimited image generation but also 3.6 million credits for video generation.

There are only two upgrades with this plan. First, you will get early access to advanced models (including Veo 3 right now), and second, it includes a merchandise license, allowing you to use non-AI premium assets on physical products you plan to sell.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premium+, on the other hand, brings the price down to $39 a month. For that price, you get the unlimited image creation and 540,000 credits for video.

That is still going to be plenty for the average person. You can upscale images up to 10K resolution under this plan, and you still get early access to some select AI features.

What is Freepik and how does it work?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re unfamiliar, Freepik is an AI generator. Its plans allow you to generate images, videos, audio and the ability to converse with AI chatbots.

There is also a community option where Freepik users make tools that you can access. These include the ability to restore old photos, place products on unique backgrounds and turn images into prompts.

Freepik’s appeal lies in the number of features offered under one roof. Like many other AI tools, it borrows the abilities of top AI providers such as OpenAI and Gemini.