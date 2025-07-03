Finally! Real-life images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak to show us the foldable's new design

We've seen rumors and renders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, but now we have three apparent real-life images of the new foldable, courtesy of leaker Jukanlosreve on X.

(Image credit: Jukanlosreve / X)

The first image shows the alleged Z Fold 7 from the back, still sitting in its box. The phone is a smart deep blue color, possibly one of three options for the Z Fold 7, with this one called Blue Shadow. The front screen is covered with a protective sticker, pointing to where the SIM tray is for users to insert their cards.

(Image credit: Jukanlosreve / X)

Next is the inner screen, which is also covered by a protective sticker. We can't tell if Samsung has enlarged the display to around 8 inches across as rumored in this image alone, nor can we see if there is indeed a punch-hole camera on the top right side of the screen, rather than an under-display camera like the last few generations of Z Fold.

It's a big deal if Samsung has in fact ditched the UDC, as while it'll make the screen look less continuous and futuristic-looking, it'll hopefully improve image quality with the Z Fold 7 open by a large margin.

(Image credit: Jukanlosreve / X)

Finally, we have a side view, letting us check out more of the blue-colored body, with the SIM tray and a speaker opening clearly visible. In the background, we can see what appears to be the box for the Z Fold 7, which highlights the foldable's cameras. Samsung has teased ultra-quality cameras for the Z Fold 7, so it's not a surprise to see them highlighted on the box. However, it doesn't seem likely that the new Z Fold will get "ultra" as part of its name, in the style of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We shouldn't have to wait long to get answers about how exactly the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alters the Samsung foldable formula. The company's next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening next week on July 9, where the Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 should launch. You can read more about them in the linked rumor hubs, or if you're already convinced you want one of these devices, you can take advantage of Samsung's pre-order deal that saves you $50 just by registering your interest.

