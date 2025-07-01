I’ve been doing this 7-minute Pilates routine to stretch my back and hips at the end of the day — here’s why you should be doing it too

If you spend a lot of time sitting down behind a desk, or you’re a runner with tight hip flexors and a stiff lower back, I’ve found the seven minute Pilates routine you’ve been looking for.

You don’t need any fancy equipment, just a comfortable yoga mat, and less than ten minutes at the end of your day to help realign your hips and spine. You can thank me later.

This routine is low-impact and suitable for most people, but if you’re pregnant, postpartum, or you’re recovering from an injury, it’s a good idea to check with a doctor or personal trainer before taking on a new routine.

What is the workout?

The routine, created by Pilates instructor and personal trainer Katy Bath, is seven different exercises, each performed for one minute. The exercises are focused on the lower back and hips, but you’ll use your core throughout to keep your body stable.

The exercises included are:

Hip hinge

Arm reaches

Half split to hip flexor

Reclined pigeon sway

Spine rolls

Puppy stretch

Back extension

For exercises like the hip hinge, perform 30 seconds on one side, before switching to the other.

You can follow Bath’s technique in the video, but if you’re new to Pilates, it’s always a good idea to check in with an instructor to ensure you’re moving with good technique. If at any point you feel pain or discomfort, stop, and consult a medical professional.

What are the benefits?

There are several benefits to practicing Pilates, but if you’re looking for a way to stretch your hips and back, Pilates is a great place to start. Pilates follows a sequence of exercises designed to strengthen your core and improve the flexibility and mobility of your spine.

As you move through exercises, like those featured in the workout above, you can reduce stiffness in your back and promote a healthier range of motion. Strengthening your abdominal muscles and improving the mobility of your spine can help reduce lower back pain and improve your posture.

When it comes to tight hip flexors, if you spend a lot of time sitting down, Pilates can improve joint mobility and strengthen the muscles around the hips to reduce pain. Pilates workouts like this one will address tightness in the hip flexors and hamstrings, helping you avoid injuries.

Stiffness in the hips often radiates to the lower back, so stretching and releasing tension in your hip flexors can help reduce back pain.

Pilates is also a great way to address imbalances in the body by focusing on your overall alignment. Over time, imbalances can lead to injuries or stiffness in the body. You’ll also be building and maintaining strong, toned muscles as you practice Pilates more regularly. When paired with a good diet of healthy food, Pilates can help you lose weight and tone up.