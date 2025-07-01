Hurry! One of my favorite Sony soundbars is just $98 right now in this awesome early Prime Day deal

Even though Prime Day 2025 is still a week away, we're tracking the best early Prime Day deals so you don't have to. Don't forget that some manufacturers start dropping prices before the sale event. And Sony has done just that with this awesome $98 HT-S100F deal.

I reviewed the Sony HT-S100F and awarded it a coveted 4 stars. In terms of pure bang for buck, the Sony HT-S100F is utterly unique. Why unique? Well, because no matter how hard other brands try, they just can't seem to replicate the HT-S100F. In the U.K., it's called the Sony HT-SF150 and is currently son sale for £99.

Budget soundbars are often quiet, tinny or lackluster in bass. The Sony HT-S100F has none of that: it performs like a $200+ model. Now at just $98, this is one of the best value soundbars money can buy.

U.S. Sony HT-S100F: was $159 now $98 at Amazon I'm not going to lie to you: $99 used to be the HT-S100F's MSRP. Unfortunately, some time around April, the MRSP was raised to $159. I'll let you make up your own mind as to why this occurred, but those are the facts. Sony tends to hover this soundbar at around $120-$160 now, so when I saw the HT-S100F at its original price, I knew I had to make a big deal about it.

U.K. Sony HT-SF150: was £150 now £99 at Amazon If you're in the U.K., you'll want to check out this deal. For some unknown reason, the HT-S100F is called the HT-SF150 in the U.K., but the awesome deal is the same. Just £99 for the best value soundbar (sans sale) is beyond impressive.

Why is the Sony HT-S100F soundbar such good value?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Sony HT-S100F is so good because it performs like a much pricier soundbar. It's definitely the best cheap soundbar.

Although it's just a 2.0 channel soundbar, it doesn't feel like it. The bass has a surprising boom for the price. In my review, I wrote, "Considering the HT-S100F has no subwoofer, I wasn’t expecting the bass to be great. However, the bass notes in ‘Danger Zone’ were groovy and didn’t overpower the sounds of the jets taking off."

While the soundbar is prone to tinniness in some moments, this is just an occupational hazard with a cheaper soundbar.

When you look at similarly priced competition, you quickly realize there is no competition. The $99 Majority Elias is tinny, flat, and makes for a disappointing listen.

The $67 Majority Naga 60 performs better than its price, but not as good as the HT-S100F. The Naga 60 really struggles with loud bass — during testing, it couldn't translate the rumble of a jet engine at all.

If you want the best sounding soundbar for under $100, there's no competition: it's the Sony HT-S100F or nothing. But don't be fooled — the Sony HT-S100F isn’t a hi-fi setup: it’s just a step up from TV speakers. There’s no Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support here.

However, at this price? This is the cheapest way to upgrade from TV speakers. I'd snap this up pronto, before the best early Prime Day and 4th July deals are gone.