Strava and Runna launch joint subscription — here’s what you need to know

Two of the best running apps recently joined forces when Strava bought the AI run coaching app Runna. While this seemed like an obvious match, one thing we didn’t know at the time was whether users would still have to pay for both subscriptions separately.

Now, Strava has announced a combined annual subscription priced at $149.99/£119.99.

To compare, Strava’s premium plan costs $79.99 per year ($11.99 per month), and Runna’s AI coaching app is $119.99 per year ($19.99 per month). Paying for both separately adds up to a hefty annual fee, but the new bundle saves users up to 60%.

If you’re wondering how the dual subscription will work, whether it’s worth it, and what you need to do next, here’s everything you need to know.

Where can you purchase the joint subscription?

You can purchase the Strava + Runna Combined Subscription starting today through the Strava mobile app or the Strava website.

If you run into any issues, both Strava and Runna have help pages and customer support teams who can guide you through switching or upgrading. It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on your renewal dates too, so you get the most out of the new bundle right away.

Will the bundle be available for a monthly basis?

At the moment, the combined subscription is only available if you pay for the full year upfront. This does offer a lower total cost, but it may not feel realistic for everyone to pay in one go. If that’s the case, it might be worth sticking with a monthly plan for one or both services until you’re sure the bundle makes sense for you.

Do you need the paid version of both?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Strava’s free version covers the basics, like tracking runs and keeping up with friends, and is perfect if you like to keep things simple. Strava Premium unlocks extras like personalised training plans, advanced performance insights and segment leaderboards.

Runna, on the other hand, is all about smart coaching and requires a subscription to unlock its full training plans. Both apps offer free trials of their premium features, so you can test them out before committing.

The combined subscription really shines if you want the full power of both: advanced stats, route mapping, tailored workouts, and personalised goals. But if you’re happy sticking with Strava’s free features for now, subscribing to Runna alone might be all you need until you’re ready to level up your Strava experience.