Get This Smart Plug 2-Pack For Just $29

Want to give your home a digital upgrade? Walmart is offering one of the best smart home deals we've seen to date.

The retailer is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug Slim Edition 2-Pack for $29.97. That's $15 per smart plug and $5 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same bundle.





The TP-Link smart plug (KP100) is dead simple to use. Simply plug it into any wall outlet and you'll be able to use the accompanying app to remotely control any device connected to it.

The smart plug doesn't require a hub and can be used to turn on/off lights, set schedules for power-consuming devices, or turn off electrical devices at random intervals when you're not home. It even monitors your device's energy use to help you keep your utility bill in check.

Appliances plugged into the KP100 can also be controlled via Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered devices such as the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, both of which are currently $10 off by the way.

We own two of these plugs and use them to control the lights in our apartment. The device works flawlessly after set up, which takes just a few minutes.

This TP-Link 2-pack is a quick and inexpensive way to give your home the digital makeover you've been wanting.