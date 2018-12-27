New Leak Puts Galaxy 10+ Screen Size Into Perspective

Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are the subject of countless rumors of late. But now we have a new leak that suggests Samsung is thinking about the days of old.

(Image credit: @8090/SamMobile)

A leaker who goes by the handle @8090 has published an image of a screen protector for the upcoming Galaxy S10+. But rather than simply show it off like all the other screen protector leaks we've seen, the user, who posted the image to Weibo and was earlier reported on by SamMobile, placed it atop the Galaxy Note 7. And lo and behold, the screen is nearly exactly the same size as the full front of the Galaxy Note 7.

If you don't remember the Galaxy Note 7, it was the last device from Samsung that didn't come with streamlined bezels. The device had thick bezels at the top and bottom and a physical home button. In the Galaxy S8 that launched soon after the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung revealed its new, bezel-less design.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More

According to numerous reports, Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy S10+ with a 6.44-inch screen. And although it's been hard to say for sure whether that would indeed be the case, placing the screen protector over the Galaxy Note 7 seems to all but confirm that that screen size is accurate. That said, the image appears to show that the Galaxy S10+ screen isn't quite as wide as the Galaxy Note 7, which should make it easier to use and hold.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ at Mobile World Congress in February and launch it soon after. In addition to revamped designs and big screens, the handsets could also ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10+ is expected to offer six cameras, including two on the front and four on the rear.

As you might expect, prices on the Samsung handsets could be somewhat high. But exactly how much the devices will cost and exactly when they'll be available is unknown.