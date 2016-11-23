PlayStation Black Friday 2016: Here Are The Best Deals

No one really waits until Black Friday to start their big holiday sales, and the folks at Sony are no exception. The PlayStation Store's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, allowing you to save a good chunk of money on digital games and movies without having to fight through your food coma to get to a store.

Destiny: The Collection

The deals will be available through Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. PT, and Sony's blog post hints that you might see some surprise deals between now and then. You'll save more if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription ($60 per year), and can use the code "D9NGJ7NF3L" to save 10 percent off your total cart at checkout.

PlayStation's big online sale is mostly focused on PS4 games, though you can also snag a few PS3 and PS Vita titles at a discount. Here are some highlights:

You can also save on tons of movies, including American Psycho, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Divergent, Godzilla, the Hunger Games series, the Iron Man series and a whole bunch of animated favorites.

If you need a PS4 to play all these cheap games on, the standard version of Sony's console will be available for just $249 at most retailers during Black Friday weekend.