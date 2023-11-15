The best PS5 SSDs are half-price in Black Friday sales — 7 deals I recommend

The best PS5 internal SSDs can expand the storage capacity of your console and with several of the most popular PS5 games demanding more than 100GB to install a larger hard drive is quickly becoming a necessity for many owners.

There was a time when even a moderately-sized PS5 SSD was hugely expensive (I paid $270 for a 1TB drive in 2021), but in recent months popular models like the WD_Black SN850X and Samsung 990 Pro have become more affordable. And thanks to the current crop of Black Friday sales, these PS5 SSDs are now even cheaper with retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy slicing 50% off these highly-rated drives.

If you’ve been shopping for Black Friday PS5 deals you may be struggling to store all your new games on your console, but thanks to these PS5 SSD sales you’ll have plenty of extra room to play with. Here are my top picks of the best PS5 SSD deals ahead of Black Friday.

Best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals right now

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: was $229 now $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering some excellent PS5 SSD deals for Black Friday, such as the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $79. This 1TB drive is fully compatible with the PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $179 now $84 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $100 off in this Black Friday sale, making it one of the best PS5 SSD deals right now.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD: was $179 now $127 @ Amazon

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a fully PS5-compatible SSD and the 2TB model has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Thanks to this model coming with a preinstalled heatsink it can be slotted straight into your PS5, and it'll more than triple your console's hard drive space. We also saw excellent performance in our testing.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: was $189 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is a new version of the best-selling 980 Pro model. This 2TB drive comes with a heatsink and can be slotted into your PS5 console straight out of the box. It's a great pick if you're looking for a large amount of extra storage, and it's now dropped to $149 at Best Buy. That's a $40 saving off its full list price of $189, and one of the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals you can get right now.

WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD: was $269 now $179 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has sliced $90 off this sizeable 2TB SN850P PS5 SSD dropping it down to $179. It's part of the reliable WD_Black range and is the perfect pick if you want to add significantly more storage to your console. This model comes with a pre-installed heatsink and can be slotted straight into your PS5 console out of the box.

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 4TB SSD: was $539 now $289 @ Best Buy

This massive 4TB PSD SSD has been reduced by almost $250 at Best Buy. Even with such a sizeable saving it still costs a mammoth $289, but it's a great pick if you want more hard drive space than you're ever likely to fill. Frankly, 4TB of additional space is excessive, but this ADATA PS5 SSD is an option if you want to install pretty much your whole game library at the same time.