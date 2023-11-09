Early Black Friday sales include the biggest PS5 DualSense deal ever — and the latest models are included

I already own four DualSense controllers but I’m seriously considering adding a fifth to my collection thanks to the early Black Friday sales discounting the official PS5 pad to a new lowest price.

Right now, you can get a DualSense controller on sale for $49 at Amazon. That’s a 30% saving compared to the full list price, and a new all-time low price for the essential PS5 accessory.

Even better this deal is available on just about every single color as well. This includes the brand-new Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue hues alongside the ever-popular Midnight Black, Galactic Purple and Grey Camouflage options.

This isn’t an Amazon-exclusive deal either. This epic gaming discount on the DualSense controller is available at most major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and PlayStation Direct. So you can pick up your new pad at your preferred retailer.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

The PS5 DualSense just got its first discount of the Black Friday shopping season as Amazon drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

The DualSense is the official controller of the PS5. It sports a traditional look with its two symmetrically set joysticks and the iconic PlayStation face buttons immediately standing out. It’s also packed with innovative features including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for immersive in-game simulations that mimic things like falling rain or the tautness of drawing a bowstring. There’s also a touchpad, which to be honest few games actually utilize, but is nice to have all the same.

Naturally, every PS5 console comes with a DualSense controller but there’s plenty of good reasons to pick up an extra in this sale. For starters, you just might want to upgrade to a snazzy new color option as the standard white is boring. Plus, an additional controller is a necessity for enjoying couch co-op sessions. And the DualSense is a bit of a battery hog thanks to its many next-gen features, so it’s useful to have a spare to switch over to while your other controller is being charged up.

This DualSense sale is just one of the many Black Friday PS5 deals you can score right now. Other noteworthy discounts include big savings on loads of the best PS5 games as well as money-off on select PS5 bundles. Now is definitely the time to get your console fully kitted out.