The best PS5 early Black Friday deals: Games, headsets, SSDs and more

With Thanksgiving just about a week away, it’s almost time to score some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals. While you’re not going to find the console itself on sale (if you find the console at all), you can expect some deeply discounted games and accessories. And if you’d prefer to shop now and ignore the meshugas next week completely, you can already find some early Black Friday deals.

Be aware that finding PS5 deals on — or before — Black Friday might be tough. Historically speaking, Black Friday doesn't have many standout sales on console games or accessories — especially on tough-to-find consoles like the PS5.

Furthermore, the deals that do crop up tend to be on older games and gear, which you might already own. Still, there are quite a few good products on offer here. If you see something good, you might as well pick it up now. And if you don't, check back again next week as we'll continue to post deals as they pop up.

The best PS5 early Black Friday deals: Games

The best PS5 games are fairly reliable Black Friday discounts, with high-quality titles often available at anywhere between $10 and $30 off. Video game deals tend to recur frequently between Black Friday and New Year's.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59 $34 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed has been a fan-favorite game on PS5 ever since it launched in 2020. You control Eivor: a Viking warrior who settles in medieval England along with his or her clan. With satisfying combat and a truly enormous world to explore, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an easy recommendation, especially at a discount.

Elden Ring: $59 $49 @ Amazon

An easy Game of the Year 2022 contender, Elden Ring comes courtesy of FromSoftware, the same company that produced the beloved Dark Souls series. Like Dark Souls, Elden Ring is a fiendishly difficult action/RPG with deep character customization. Unlike Dark Souls, Elden Ring also has a huge open world to explore.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the best PS4 games, so it's fitting that Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is one of the best PS5 games. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is a light upgrade for the hit open-world game, featuring better graphics, smoother frame rates and a few other quality-of-life improvements. The big addition, however, is the satisfying Iki Island story expansion.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: $29 $19 @ Amazon

If you've enjoyed the Guardians of the Galaxy in comic book or movie format, you owe it to yourself to experience the video game adaptation. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the best games of 2021, combining a heartfelt story with fast-paced combat and a sharp script. The gameplay feels sufficiently varied, too, combining intense battles with more laid-back exploration and clever puzzles.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $59 $49 @ Amazon

Perhaps the definitive PS5 game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the few true next-gen experiences we've seen since the console launched. You take control of the two titular adventurers in their latest planet-hopping adventure. This time, however, you can traverse dimensions at will, with near-instantaneous load times. With tight gameplay and a goofy sense of humor, Rift Apart is a real crowd-pleaser.

The best PS5 early Black Friday deals: Gaming headsets

Most of our best gaming headset selections are compatible with the PS5. Gaming headset discounts are fairly frequent during Black Friday, although the best deals tend to be on older models, or on headsets that weren't terribly expensive to begin with. Consult our reviews accordingly.

Razer Barracuda X Wireless: $99 $49 @ Best Buy

The Razer Barracuda X Wireless is one of the better wireless gaming headsets you can get for less than $100. That means it's an even better deal at a discount. The device connects easily to a PS5 — or a PC, PS4 or Nintendo Switch. It's comfortable to wear, and the sound quality is pretty good.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: $39 $19 @ Best Buy

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is not a fancy gaming headset by any means. But for less than $20, it's an easy recommendation, particularly for younger players, or gamers who have never owned a proper gaming headset before. With a comfortable fit and a discrete mic, the Cloud Stinger Core is a decent entry-level peripheral.

Logitech G435: $89 $49 @ Best Buy

It's rare to find a wireless gaming headset for less than $100, and even rarer to find one that supports both USB and Bluetooth protocols. The Logitech G435 is an excellent choice for the PS5 thanks to its USB connectivity, but you can also connect it to a mobile device or handheld Switch via Bluetooth. The sound quality isn't bad, either.

Sony Inzone H7: $229 $148 @ Amazon Sony has a few headsets optimized for the PS5, and the stylish Sony Inzone H7 is one of them. This high-end wireless peripheral features both USB and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a comfortable fit and good sound quality. It's arguably a bit too expensive at full price, but it's an easy recommendation at a discount.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus: $169 $149 @ GameStop

The Arctis series has routinely included some of the very best gaming headsets on the market, and the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus is no exception. This high-end wireless headset features easy PS5 connectivity, an incredibly comfortable elastic headband and a long battery life, making it ideal for marathon gaming sessions.

The best PS5 early Black Friday deals: Accessories

We've also rounded up a few discounts on various and sundry PS5 accessories, from internal SSDs to extra controllers. These deals tend to come and go frequently around Black Friday, so if you see something you like, pick it up while you can.

PS5 DualSense Controller: $54 $44 @ GameStop

The PS5 comes with a single DualSense controller, but it's helpful to have two. Sooner or later, you'll want to play a multiplayer title, or simply switch off while you let your first controller charge. DualSense controllers don't go on sale all too often, so any discount is a good one, provided you're not too picky about the color scheme.

Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2TB SSD: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2 TB SSD is exactly what it sounds like, but it can more than double your PS5's internal storage space. All you need is a screwdriver, and you can easily swap out your PS5's default SSD for a much larger one. If you download a lot of games — or plan to do so in the future — the Samsung 2 TB SSD is a no-nonsense option at a steep discount.

Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive: $124 $114 @ Best Buy

If you want to bring a ton of PS4 games with you to the PS5, consider the Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive. While you can't run PS5 games from an external hard drive, PS4 games are under no such restriction, and the PS5 is backwards compatible with just about every title from Sony's previous console.

WD 2TB External Hard Drive: $89 $74 @ Best Buy

For PS4 players with moderately sized libraries, consider the WD 2TB External Hard Drive. Even assuming you play PS4 games with huge file sizes (~50GB), a 2 TB drive can store about 40 of them. You can even run PS4 games directly off of an external drive, which should free up some valuable internal SSD space on the PS5.

WD Black SN850 2TB SSD: $359 $259 @ Best Buy

The WD Black SN850 2TB SSD is one of the more expensive PS5 accessories you can buy, but it's also worth the price. That's because WD routinely makes some of the best SSDs on the market, providing rapid loading times and best-in-class reliability. It's easy to install, and will just about double your PS5's internal storage space.

The best PS5 early Black Friday deals: Consoles

PS5 consoles are going to be in short supply between now and New Year's, but we will keep you apprised of any we find. Stocks tend to come and go, so check back frequently.

PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle: $559 @ Target

At present, the only PS5 we can find in stock is the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Target. It's not available online, but we did an in-store search, and found it in stock all around the United States. However, the bundle probably won't last for long, so if you want a PS5 — and a copy of God of War Ragnarok to go with it — we recommend you pick one up sooner rather than later.

