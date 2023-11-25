Cyber Monday PS5 deals — best discounts on consoles, games, headsets and more

Cyber Monday deals have arrived, meaning gamers can score huge discounts on PS5 consoles, controllers, accessories and more. So whether you've been waiting for a new PS5 Slim at the right price, or you've been holding out for a great deal on one of the best PS5 games, now is the best time to swipe a bargain.

Bundles like the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle can be had for as little as $499. There are also great deals on accessories, like the PS5 DualSense controller currently on sale for just $49 in almost every color, including the new Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue shades. Prices for PS5 SSDs have also been slashed, if you need to increase your storage space.

Earlier this year the PS5 console received its first discount. With the PS5 Slim now having landed, we could now see further reductions as Sony looks to shift its remaining stock of the original console model.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are now in full force, and we're here to show you all the best deals available right now.

Best Cyber Monday PS5 deals now

PS5 console

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately. This item is coming in and out of stock.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle packages together a PS5 Disc console with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking to upgrade to Sony's flagship gaming console and get one of the console's best games at the same time. This bundle comes with the original PS5 model rather than the Slim.

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart

The latest Call of Duty only recently hit shelves so this bundle is a pretty good deal. The campaign wraps up the story this rebooted trilogy first started in 2019's Modern Warfare, but let's be honest: we're all here for the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

PS5: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The original PS5 model is still available, and while it's larger than the new PS5 Slim version, this launch unit offers the same impressive internal components underneath its plastic casing. It's currently $50 off and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 controllers

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

The PS5 DualSense just got its first discount of the shopping season as Amazon drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

PS5 games

Riders Republic: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Riders Republic offers a massive extreme sports playground that you can explore on a bike, skis, snowboard, wingsuit or even a rocket-powered glider. With dozens of events to complete, and tons of secrets to unearth across its large-scale map, you'll likely still be playing Riders Republic by the time Cyber Monday 2024 rolls around as there's so much content to enjoy.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.

Lies of P: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy

Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a puppet come to life.

PS5 accessories

PS5 Console Covers: was $54 now $44 @ PlayStation Direct

If the PS5's standard black and white aesthetic isn't quite to your liking these official PS5 Covers can give your console a colorful makeover. Unfortunately, not every hue is included in this sale but Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Cosmic Red and Gray Camouflage covers are all currently on sale for $44 which is a $10 saving.

Astro A10 Wired Gaming Headset: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

If you're after a solid headset that won't sting your wallet, the Astro A10 is a great pick. Sure, it's a wired headset, but this second-generation model packs custom-tuned 32mm dynamic drivers and a crystal-clear integrated boom microphone, that can be flipped up to mute. It's also got a smart design that thankfully avoids the garish look of some gaming accessory

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: was $229 now $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering some excellent PS5 SSD deals for Cyber Monday, such as the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $79. This 1TB drive is fully compatible with the PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off for Amazon's Cyber Monday sales event.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $189 now $119 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 2TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

Logitech G Pro X: was $229 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Logitech G Pro X sports an award-winning design, and takes everything about its excellent wired cousin and improves it with an effortless wireless connectivity. In our Logitech G Pro X review we praised it for offering fantastic sound, excellent microphone quality, and it's comfortable earcups that are suitable for hours of play.

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 4TB SSD: was $539 now $229 @ Best Buy

This massive 4TB PSD SSD has been reduced by almost $250 at Best Buy. Even with such a sizeable saving it still costs a mammoth $289, but it's a great pick if you want more hard drive space than you're ever likely to fill. Frankly, 4TB of additional space is excessive, but this ADATA PS5 SSD is an option if you want to install pretty much your whole game library at the same time.

Should you buy a PS5 on Cyber Monday?

The PS5 turned three years old this month (Nov. 12), and we have now firmly left the PS4 generation behind. While a few games will still launch on Sony’s last-gen console, the majority of new releases are heading exclusively to current hardware. That’s why now is the ideal time to upgrade to the PS5. If you want to ensure you’ve got the gaming gear required to play the biggest games going forward, you'll need a PS5.

Now is also a great time to purchase a PS5 as a sizeable pool of exclusive games has built up over the past few years. While some of the biggest PS5 titles like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West were also released on the PS4, top-tier games such as Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 cannot be played anywhere else.

If you’re considering purchasing a PS5 this holiday, you’ve also timed it well as Sony released the PS5 Slim this month. This refreshed console plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but is 30% slimmer. This is a much-appreciated improvement as the launch unit is an ugly behemoth (mine barely fits in my entertainment center).

PS5 vs PS5 Slim

The PS5 Slim is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It’s a slimmed-down version of the PS5. There are no hardware improvements, and there are no games that play exclusively on the PS5 Slim and not the regular PS5. The differences are purely in its aesthetic design, storage space, supplied accessories and overall size.

Sony notes that the PS5 Slim is 30% slimmer than its launch-day counterpart, as well as being 24% lighter (compared to the PS5 Disc model). It also sports a detachable disc drive, which can be purchased separately for $80. This means that even if you purchase a PS5 Slim Digital Edition you can add a disc drive if you decide you'd like to play physical Blu-ray discs on your console at a later date.

The other major difference is that the PS5 Slim comes with a 1TB SSD hard drive whereas the base PS5 offers only 825GB. This might sound like merely a minor bump in storage space, but when you factor in that many modern releases demand north of 100GBs to fully install, the extra hard drive capacity comes in handy.

Those wishing to display their console upright should note that PS5 Slim doesn’t come with a vertical stand. Instead, you’ll have to purchase one separately for $29. The PS5 Slim does come with a horizontal stand, but the multi-functional stand that shipped with the launch PS5 has been removed.

What PS5 deals do we expect on Cyber Monday?

For around two years post-launch just finding the PS5 in stock at its regular list price was considered a bargain. PS5 restock tracking became a full-time career for some, and the prospect of any form of console discount was remote, to say the least. However, over the past 12 months supply has finally caught up with demand, and Sony is starting to roll out savings on the PS5 console.

The biggest savings we’ve seen on the PS5 to date have come in the U.K. where the console has been sliced £80 off this month ahead of the seasonal sales. And while there’s been no indication yet that this deal will make its way to the States, we’re hoping that we could see something similar around Thanksgiving. But what we’re seeing right now is savings on PS5 bundles dropping the cost of a console and a game down to just $499.

While we can’t guarantee the PS5 console will get a money-off deal in the U.S. we can say for sure that loads of the best PS5 games will be cheaper than ever. Plus, controllers, SSDs and essential accessories will also be reduced. The PlayStation Store is also running its own sale that is now live and includes discounts on dozens of the year’s biggest titles including Resident Evil 4 and Hogwarts Legacy.