Dark Souls III

Got a few hours to kill and love a good mystery? Then you should check out What Became of Edith Finch, a story-driven first-person experience. Lasting 2-3 hours, the game lets you explore the vast Finch home as the titular Edith. You're tasked with learning about each family member's lives as well as their end at what might be a family curse. It's a beautiful celebration of life and death that's emotionally and visually gripping.

Credit: Annapurna Interactive

Today's best What Remains of Edith Finch deals What Remains of Edith Finch... GAME £15.99 View What Remains of Edith Finch Microsoft £15.99 View

Sonic Mania Plus takes the already jamming, pixelated perfection that was Sonic Mania and gives it an extra shot of Red Bull. Plus adds 4-player splitscreen multiplayer, Ray the Flying Squirrel, Mighty the Armadillo and some neat tweaks to the game's original levels. When you add that on top of the original Sonic Mania experience, which was freakin' fantastic, this budget-friendly 2D speed platformer is a no-brainer for anyone craving an impulse buy. Seriously, have you heard the soundtrack?Existing owners of Sonic Mania can upgrade to Plus by buying the Encore DLC ($4.99) on Steam.

Today's best Sonic Mania Plus deals Sonic Mania Plus Xbox One The Game Collection £17.95 View Sonic Mania Plus (Nintendo... Base.com £22.85 View Sonic Mania Plus Xbox One Game 365games.co.uk £22.99 View Sonic Mania Plus for Xbox One GAME £24.99 View

If you're looking for a deep puzzle game to sink your teeth into, then The Witness is what you want. While the puzzles may seem simple at first, the masterful way in which The Witness builds upon on previous challenges to create increasingly complex tasks results in an immensely satisfying learning experience that gets better and better the further you go. And that's even before you get to the game's gorgeous visuals and its overarching goal of uncovering the secret of the deserted island where the games takes place. For just $40, this game is a steal.

Today's best The Witness deals The Witness Microsoft £31.99 View

With the release of its new expansion, Stormblood, Final Fantasy XIV has never been better. Stormblood introduces new dungeons, raids, gear and a higher level cap for players to experience as they explore a whole new story centered in Ala Mhigo. There are even two new jobs to try out — the red mage and the samurai — so even veterans have their work cut out for them. And if you don't want to spend weeks grinding through old content to see what's new in Stormblood, you can also use level boosts and scenario boosts to skip ahead and jump right into the thick of things.

Credit: Square Enix

For fans of From Software's signature blend of tight sword-and-sorcery, or people simply looking for a solid RPG, Dark Souls 3 is a must-play. Not only does it provide 40-plus hours of intense fireball throwing, dodge-rolling, sword-and-board action, DS3 also looks to finally resolve the struggle between the Age of Fire and the Age of Dark. And now that Dark Souls 3's latest DLC is out, The Ringed City, there's even more sword-swinging, shield-blocking, and spell-throwing combat to love.

And if you're a new players having a hard time getting used the ins and outs of Dark Souls combat, check out our handy guide for lots of tips and tricks.

Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment